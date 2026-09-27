Kirk Cousins Says Raiders Nation Wouldn't Guess His Crush 'In 1,000 Years'

Kirk Cousins is settling in nicely with Raiders Nation, but fans are still getting to know the veteran quarterback. After all, joining a new team means there's always a little bit of a learning curve, even for a player as experienced as Cousins.

So, the Las Vegas Raiders are getting to know Cousins and his family, including his wife Julie Hampton Cousins. She's been supportive of him through all the changes that the NFL brings.

Now that the Raiders are 2-0 after the first two weeks of the NFL season, there's even more reason for fans to want to know the guy behind the quarterback helmet. Winning tends to make fans curious, and suddenly, those little personal details become a lot more exciting.

A.J. Ross interviews Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins has spent lots of time in the spotlight throughout his NFL career, but Raiders fans are seeing him through a new lens. That makes discovering a new tidbit about him part of the fun. From his football background to the personality that comes through away from the field, there's still plenty for Raiders Nation to learn as Cousins settles into his new home.

Kirk Cousins Reveals His Surprising Childhood Celebrity Crush

Case in point, what's his childhood celebrity crush? In a video clip shared on X by team reporter Levi Edwards, Cousins talks about his crush growing up, and he says that Raiders Nation wouldn't guess it.

It's actress Meagan Good, known for movies like "Eve's Bayou" and playing Nina in the Nickelodeon show Cousin Skeeter. She also starred in movies like "Roll Bounce," "Stomp the Yard" and "You Got Served."

"Absolute left field one for you," he says in the clip. "I bet Raiders fans wouldn't guess it in 10 years."

He also poked a little fun at the interviewer, who didn't seem to know the actress.

Raiders Fans Had Lots to Say About Kirk Cousins' Crush

Fans were quick to comment, with many of them agreeing that Good is, well, a good childhood crush.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Anyone who crushed on Megan Good at some point in life is a person of high character. I don't make the rules," one said.

"He even named the movie lmao 'You Got Served' is a classic," another said, referring to one of the movies she was in.

"Kirk absolutely knows ball," another added.

So, whether it's finding out about Cousins' In-N-Out obsession, getting to know his wife or learning about his childhood celebrity crush, little by little, the Raiders are getting to know their new quarterback.