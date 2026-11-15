Kirk Cousins' Wife Julie Reacts to Vikings QB Officially Returning to Minnesota

Kirk Cousins is heading back to one of the biggest franchises of his NFL career: the Minnesota Vikings. It really feels like a full-circle moment, and that's the case for his family, too. Cousins' wife, Julie, has been there since the beginning, sharing the excitement, uncertainty and challenges that come with life in professional football.

Raising a family is tough enough, but when you're a quarterback in the NFL, that often comes with new cities, career changes and lots of drama. Now, another adventure awaiting them in a familiar place.

Cousins starts in his first game of the season for Minnesota on Sunday, Nov. 15, against the Green Bay Packers. Kirk seems excited, and Julie seems just as excited about the return to Minnesota as her quarterback husband. The family spent six years there before Cousins left for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.

Kirk Cousins' Wife Julie Cousins Shares Sweet Message About Another Move

Kirk and Julie first met in 2012. They got married in 2014 and share two children together. Julie has experienced lots of changes alongside her husband as his NFL career has taken the family from one city to another.

When Cousins departed Minnesota, the family's transition was featured on Netflix's popular series "Quarterback," giving fans a closer look at the personal side of life in the NFL. Now, with the family seemingly preparing to leave Las Vegas, Julie offered a look at their next chapter through Instagram.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Kirk wearing a Vikings jersey, stating, "Another adventure awaits…," as captured by Yahoo Sports.

She also said farewell to Las Vegas, stating, "1 hour before we leave for Minnesota…Turner wanted one last at bat in his little league playoff game. We love you, Las Vegas!"

Kirk and Julie Have Navigated NFL Life Together

This marks the fourth move Julie has experienced during Kirk's NFL journey. That's a lot of fresh starts, new neighborhoods and adjustments for a family that has grown along the way. But that comes with being a quarterback in the NFL.

Through it all, Julie has remained a steady source of support for her husband. Moving for football isn't always easy, especially when children and family routines are involved, but the couple has continued to embrace each new place.

Returning to Minnesota also gives the family a chance to revisit a place that was home for six years. For Kirk, it's a return to a familiar franchise. For Julie, it's another chance to support the person she's been cheering on since the beginning.