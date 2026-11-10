Kirk Cousins' Wife Julie Has Always Been Attached to Minnesota

Kirk Cousins is on his way back to Midwest. The Las Vegas Raiders are trading the veteran quarterback to the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent six seasons from 2018 to 2023. Now, he'll get another shot with a team and fan base he knows very well.

His wife, Julie Cousins, has been by his side during his entire NFL journey. When the family left Minnesota for Atlanta in 2024, Julie made it clear that saying goodbye wasn't easy. She had lots of love for the place they had called home for six years. Now, it's home again.

Kirk Cousins' Wife Julie Has Never Been Shy About Her Affection for Minnesota

When Kirk signed with the Atlanta Falcons in March 2024, Julie took to Instagram to share her family's excitement about their next chapter.



However, she also made sure to pay tribute to the Minnesota community they were leaving behind.

The couple had arrived in Minnesota in 2018, when their oldest son, Cooper, was just a baby. Their younger son, Turner, joined the family shortly afterward.



Over the years, Minnesota had become much more than just the place where Kirk played football. It was where they built their family and created memories they would carry with them.

In March 2024, Julie shared a collection of family photos from their Minnesota years, along with a heartfelt message thanking the people who had made the experience so special.

"We came to Minnesota 6 years ago when Cooper was just 6 month [sic] old and Turner came shortly after," Julie wrote. "Time flies when you’re having fun."

She added, "I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped us build our life in Minnesota over the past 6 years. We have the most beautiful memories we will cherish forever."

It was a sweet reflection on a chapter that clearly meant a lot to her and the entire family.

The Cousins Family Is Always Ready for Change, But Minnesota Stayed Special

Julie also shared a funny moment involving the family's Australian Labradoodle, Abe, who wasn't quite as enthusiastic about leaving Minnesota.

"This guy is the only one not excited about moving down south!" she wrote at the time.

Now, with Kirk heading back to the Vikings, the possibility of another big Minnesota chapter brings the story full circle. The family has already experienced life there, watched their kids grow and built relationships they treasured.

While Julie was excited about Atlanta in 2024 and also shared sweet moments from the family's time in Las Vegas, her farewell message to the Vikings showed just how much Minnesota had come to mean to the Cousins family.

Even when the Falcons were the visiting team versus the Vikings in 2025, Julie was nostalgic for Minnesota.

Now, the Cousins family is heading back home.