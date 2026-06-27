Knicks Champion Jordan Clarkson Makes Surprise Move Days After NBA Finals Victory

The champagne has barely dried from the New York Knicks' championship celebration, but Jordan Clarkson is already making headlines for something completely different.

Less than two weeks after helping bring the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to New York for the first time in 53 years, Clarkson swapped his Knicks jersey for high fashion, walking the runway Friday during Paris Men's Fashion Week for designer Willy Chavarria's Spring/Summer 2027 show.

For NBA fans, it was a reminder that Clarkson has long been as comfortable expressing himself through fashion as he is on a basketball court.

Jordan Clarkson Takes Center Stage in Paris

Clarkson arrived on the runway wearing an unmistakable look that reflected Chavarria's oversized, street-inspired aesthetic.

The Knicks guard paired a bright blue leather jacket with an unbuttoned white shirt, pink plaid shorts, knee-high white socks, brown loafers, dark sunglasses and a large black clutch, with his tattoos on full display.

The appearance came just days after Clarkson celebrated New York's championship with thousands of fans during the team's parade through Manhattan.

While most players spend the days immediately following a title run making television appearances or enjoying a well-earned vacation, Clarkson found himself on one of fashion's biggest stages instead.

His runway appearance also wasn't an isolated stop during Paris Fashion Week. Earlier in the week, Clarkson attended the Rick Owens and Saul Nash shows, continuing a relationship with fashion that has become a defining part of his public image throughout his NBA career.

Fashion Has Become Part of Clarkson's Identity

For Clarkson, stepping onto a Paris runway felt less like a surprise and more like the next chapter in something he has been building for years.

The 34-year-old has become one of the NBA's most recognizable dressers, regularly drawing attention for his tunnel arrivals and willingness to experiment with bold looks that few players would attempt.

Speaking to People last year, Clarkson explained that his approach to fashion is intentionally instinctive.

"I wake up after my nap and get dressed 15 minutes before I got to leave," he said.

He added that he avoids putting limits on how he dresses.

"I just don't have any boundaries," Clarkson said. "And I'm going to feel whatever I'm wearing and I'm wearing it confidently... just free flowing."

That confidence was on full display in Paris.

Only days removed from helping the Knicks capture one of the most celebrated championships in franchise history, Clarkson seamlessly shifted from championship parades to international fashion runways, reinforcing why he has become one of the NBA's most distinctive personalities both on and off the court.

The Knicks will soon turn their attention toward defending their title. Until then, Clarkson continues proving that his offseason can generate almost as much attention as his play on the floor.

