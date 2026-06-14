Celebrate the Knicks’ NBA Title Win With Sports Illustrated’s Commemorative Issue

The Knicks are NBA champions at last.

New York defeated the Spurs in a thrilling 94–90 Game 5 win in San Antonio on Saturday night to clinch its first league title since 1973.

The Knicks again needed to rally to overcome a 16-point deficit, but Jalen Brunson’s 45 points pushed them to the title. Brunson was named Finals MVP for his efforts.

Following a 53–29 regular-season finish, the No. 3-seeded Knicks rolled over the Hawks, 76ers and Cavaliers to secure their spot in the NBA Finals, where they faced off against their toughest playoff opponent by far in the Western Conference champion Spurs. New York stole the first two games on the road, split two games on home court at Madison Square Garden and then finished the job in San Antonio to close out an all-time entertaining five-game series.

To celebrate the Knicks’ third NBA title in franchise history, Sports Illustrated is releasing a commemorative issue magazine. The special issue can be purchased here for $15.99 and will be available on newsstands in the New York City area.

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