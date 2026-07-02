Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Reveals Details from Daughter's Birthday Bash

Jalen Brunson needs no introduction. He's the player who helped lead the New York Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years.

But to Brunson's family, he's a dad. He's a husband. Brunson is the guy who reads bedtime stories at night and provides his family with love.

Brunson is married to Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, and the two have a daughter together, Jordyn James Brunson. Even though Jordyn's birthday is in July, it appears Jalen and Ali celebrated early with a birthday party, and Ali shared some details about the celebration on social media.

Jalen Brunson, Wife Ali Celebrate Daughter's Dog-Themed Birthday

On Wednesday, Ali took to her Instagram story to share a photo of cookies, some decorated like dogs and others shaped in the number "2," since Jordyn is turning 2 years old.

She tagged Wendy Silverman, who made the cookies, and Silverman shared the cookie set on her social media.

"Jordyn's 2nd birthday was dog themed," Ali wrote on the photo. "Kona & Steve were there, too."

She also shared a separate photo from the party, this one showing all three Brunsons at a party table with a cake.

"Jordyn's birthday paw-ty," she wrote. "So grateful to get family and friends all together to celebrate this princess."

The party was for a good cause, too. Ali also shared: "We love our dogs and wanted to give back to a local shelter in Illinois," with a hands heart emoji. "In lieu of gifts, we collected donations to Orphans of the Storm." She also included a link to donate.

Also on her story, Ali shared a photo of Jordyn sitting and listening to her dad talk to a group of basketball hopefuls. "Jordyn sitting with the big kids, listening to her daddy speak," she wrote.

Jalen Brunson Sends Sweet Message to New York Knicks Followers

Also on Wednesday, Brunson sent a sweet message to New York Knicks fans. He said that he misses them.

"What's up ya'll? It's Jalen here," Brunson said in the video clip. "I'm back at Stevenson High School for my youth camp. You know, just giving back to the community and the young kids here. It's the offseason and we're getting back into the swing of things. At least I am."

"And, I miss you guys. Miss the fans. And most importantly, can't wait to get back out there. See y'all soon."