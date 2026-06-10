Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns and Fiancée Jordyn Woods Fell in Love During the Pandemic

The New York Knicks were really hoping for a sweep in the NBA Finals, because who wouldn't want to make a little NBA history with a 4-0 championship?

But that dream was dashed on Monday, June 8, when the Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs in a 115-111 loss. However, the Knicks still hold a 2-1 series lead, and they're looking to go 3-1 after Game 4 on Wednesday.

One of the Knicks' brightest stars is Karl-Anthony Towns. The New York standout popped the question to his now-fiancée Jordyn Woods back in December 2025, and Woods, along with the other WAGs, has been a staple at his games throughout the Knicks' season.

The Love Story of Karl-Anthony Towns and Fiancée Jordyn Woods

What's beautiful about this power couple is that they started out as friends and then became something more.

"Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends," Towns told People magazine back in September 2020. "And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship."

The relationship bloomed over time, and the pandemic made them even closer. As Towns explains: "It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter."

Woods added: "I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we've been through a lot of bad days together."

Now, just a few months after getting engaged, these two are enjoying the NBA Finals together. It's really a storybook relationship.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods Posters the City

Before Game 4, Woods took to the streets of New York City for some postering, but she wasn't sharing Knicks posters.

On Wednesday, Woods took to Instagram to share footage of her putting posters for her business, Woods by Jordyn, throughout the city. The posters feature an orange designer handbag and high heel sandals, a reference to the game's no-bag policy.

"Game Day!! let’s gooo 💙🧡 bringing all the vibes, tag me if you see these around the city," she stated in the caption on the Instagram post, which was featured on both her page and her business' Instagram page.

Woods by Jordyn is her independent fashion label, which works to have sizes that work for a variety of body types. She's very active in the design and marketing for the collection, and it's become a successful business for her.