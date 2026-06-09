The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in a close 105-104 victory, and that gives them an edge going into Game 3 on Monday. The Knicks are now up 2-0 in the NBA Finals, and a sweep is on the table.

One of the biggest reasons for the Knicks' success is Jalen Brunson. The 29-year-old guard notched 15 points, six assists, five steals and five rebounds in Game 2 to help secure the Knicks the win.

Brunson's wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, has been supporting her husband courtside for the entire season. She and their daughter have been spotted at the NBA Finals, cheering on their favorite man.

Amid Game 3 of the Finals, Ali spoke with People magazine about her relationship with Brunson. She also shared a mindset that the couple has in their marriage.

Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Says They Don't Have 'One Single Rule' in Marriage

Speaking with People, Ali said that even though the couple doesn't have "one single rule" in their relationship, they do focus on staying in the moment and present with each other.

"Date nights or coffee dates are essential to take a step back and slow time down," she said. "We focus on staying present with each other."

Ali also said that her husband is firmly focused on winning the NBA Finals, and even during busy times in his career such as now, the couple is focused on his success, as well as their family.

"We still go about our life the same way - focusing on our daughter, family and friends," she told the outlet. "At the end of the day, this is his career and he is truly focused on winning."

Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks Have Been Married for Almost 3 Years

Jalen and Ali wed in July 2023 in Chicago. They met at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and were in a relationship for a decade before getting married. The two had their first baby, Jordyn, on July 31, 2024.

While Brunson works hard on the court, he couldn't do it without the support of his family.

Last week, Ali and Shannon Hart, the wife of Knicks star Josh Hart, were named Frida Mom's MVPs (Most Valuable Parents), according to People, and the Queens of New York, to pay tribute to how they've been working hard to have the "home court advantage" through the Knicks' playoff run. It's great to see the ladies getting some respect as their husbands work for a championship.