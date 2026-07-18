Tom Brady has already made a handful of appearances at Madison Square Garden, but if one member of the New York Knicks gets his way, the NFL icon will become a regular on celebrity row.

Speaking with Page Six during Wednesday's ESPY Awards in New York City, second-year Knicks guard Tyler Kolek was asked which celebrity he'd most like to see courtside next season. His answer came quickly.

"He's been there before but he has to come more often," Kolek said of Brady.

The former Marquette standout then explained why the seven-time Super Bowl champion has always been one of his favorite athletes.

"I grew up a Patriots fan, when he left I kind of bandwagoned and went to the Buccaneers because I wasn't really a Patriots fan, I was a Tom Brady fan," he said.

Brady Would Fit Right In on the NBA's Most Famous Celebrity Row

Madison Square Garden's celebrity row has become one of the defining parts of the Knicks' resurgence. A-list stars have packed courtside seats throughout the team's recent playoff runs, with Timothée Chalamet emerging as perhaps the franchise's most recognizable celebrity supporter.

Kolek praised that atmosphere, pointing specifically to Chalamet's commitment throughout New York's championship season.

"[Chalamet] was there last year through the whole playoff run so obviously we knew he was going to be here this year on the road, at home..." Kolek said.

He also mentioned other celebrity row regulars, including Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Ben Stiller.

"All the fans, Spike, Tracy, Ben, all those guys, they come to the home games, to the away games... It's cool seeing all the support we get."

Brady certainly wouldn't look out of place among that group.

The NFL legend attended multiple Knicks games during the 2024 season and has maintained close ties to New York sports despite spending most of his playing career with the New England Patriots before finishing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nov 15, 2024; Tom Brady sits court side during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden with his son Jack. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks Already Thinking About Defending Their NBA Title

While Kolek enjoyed celebrating New York's first NBA championship since 1973, he made it clear the team's focus has already shifted toward next season.

"It felt amazing, 53 years, we felt it. Not only did we [feel] it, but the whole city felt it, the whole fan base, so it's been pretty special," he said of bringing a title back to New York.

The celebrations won't last much longer, though.

"It starts right now, it starts in the summer," Kolek said. "All the work we put in leading up to the season... I know we play deep into the summer, but we're getting back after it now."

"We're getting ready to go for next year."

If the Knicks make another deep postseason run, Kolek may get his wish. With Madison Square Garden once again expected to be one of the hottest tickets in sports, Brady could find himself back in one of the most coveted seats in basketball.

