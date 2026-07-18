Knicks Player Reveals the NFL Legend He Wants Sitting Courtside Next Season
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Tom Brady has already made a handful of appearances at Madison Square Garden, but if one member of the New York Knicks gets his way, the NFL icon will become a regular on celebrity row.
Speaking with Page Six during Wednesday's ESPY Awards in New York City, second-year Knicks guard Tyler Kolek was asked which celebrity he'd most like to see courtside next season. His answer came quickly.
"He's been there before but he has to come more often," Kolek said of Brady.
The former Marquette standout then explained why the seven-time Super Bowl champion has always been one of his favorite athletes.
"I grew up a Patriots fan, when he left I kind of bandwagoned and went to the Buccaneers because I wasn't really a Patriots fan, I was a Tom Brady fan," he said.
Brady Would Fit Right In on the NBA's Most Famous Celebrity Row
Madison Square Garden's celebrity row has become one of the defining parts of the Knicks' resurgence. A-list stars have packed courtside seats throughout the team's recent playoff runs, with Timothée Chalamet emerging as perhaps the franchise's most recognizable celebrity supporter.
Kolek praised that atmosphere, pointing specifically to Chalamet's commitment throughout New York's championship season.
"[Chalamet] was there last year through the whole playoff run so obviously we knew he was going to be here this year on the road, at home..." Kolek said.
He also mentioned other celebrity row regulars, including Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Ben Stiller.
"All the fans, Spike, Tracy, Ben, all those guys, they come to the home games, to the away games... It's cool seeing all the support we get."
Brady certainly wouldn't look out of place among that group.
The NFL legend attended multiple Knicks games during the 2024 season and has maintained close ties to New York sports despite spending most of his playing career with the New England Patriots before finishing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Knicks Already Thinking About Defending Their NBA Title
While Kolek enjoyed celebrating New York's first NBA championship since 1973, he made it clear the team's focus has already shifted toward next season.
"It felt amazing, 53 years, we felt it. Not only did we [feel] it, but the whole city felt it, the whole fan base, so it's been pretty special," he said of bringing a title back to New York.
The celebrations won't last much longer, though.
"It starts right now, it starts in the summer," Kolek said. "All the work we put in leading up to the season... I know we play deep into the summer, but we're getting back after it now."
"We're getting ready to go for next year."
If the Knicks make another deep postseason run, Kolek may get his wish. With Madison Square Garden once again expected to be one of the hottest tickets in sports, Brady could find himself back in one of the most coveted seats in basketball.
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Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.