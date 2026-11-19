New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is making a major move outside of basketball, pursuing a career goal he has been setting up for several years.

The 31-year-old NBA champion has acquired a minority ownership stake in Napoli Basketball, an Italian professional basketball organization, alongside business partner Matt Hillman.

Hart Invests and Seeks Strategic Advisor Role in Italian Team

The investment represents Hart's first involvement in professional sports ownership and the largest private investment he has made to date. While the financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, Hart will take on a strategic role with the organization and help guide its growth.

For Hart, this is about building out assets for his family and expanding his portfolio, but also a way to leverage the knowledge and experience he has gained as an NBA champion. He has spent years building his personal brand and exploring investment opportunities, but becoming a part owner of a professional sports organization gives him an opportunity to approach basketball from an entirely different perspective.

Oct 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart warms up before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Hart Has Wanted to Become a Team Owner for Years

Hart discussed his interest in sports ownership during an interview with Sportico, explaining that it has been a goal of his for quite some time.

"I've always wanted to be a part owner of a franchise," Hart told Sportico. "And now, my 10th year in the NBA, I feel like I've grown my brand to where I wanted to be, and now it's about taking the next step. For me, that next step is obviously in sports ownership."

Hart's Portfolio of Investments

The investment comes after Hart helped the Knicks win the NBA Cup and NBA championship during the 2025-26 season. His success on the court has helped raise his profile, but he has also spent time developing business interests outside of basketball.

Hart has previously invested in several companies, including beverage brand Lemon Perfect and Ben Stiller's soda company. He also previously held an investment in FaZe Clan before exiting that position. Other investments have included InVintory, a wine-cellar management platform, and Wax, a company specializing in insurance for watches and collectibles.

However, Napoli represents a different opportunity. Rather than investing in a company that operates outside of sports, Hart is now getting involved with an organization where his experience as a professional basketball player could have a direct impact.

Why Josh Hart Chose an Opportunity in Italy

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates during the Knicks championship ticker tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes in downtown Manhattan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more interesting parts of Hart's investment is his connection to Naples. This was not simply an opportunity to become involved with a basketball organization in an unfamiliar location.

Hart previously spent time in Naples during his honeymoon and returned to the region for a vacation in Capri this past summer. He has also followed the growth of European basketball and the possibility of the NBA expanding its presence overseas.

His business partner, Hillman, initially brought the Napoli opportunity to his attention toward the end of the summer. According to Sportico, the two saw an opportunity to combine their business experience with Hart's knowledge of professional basketball.

Hart and Hillman will support the organization's commercial, sporting and social growth. Hart has also discussed providing input on player recruitment, scouting, physical and mental performance, and brand development. Because of his NBA schedule, he does not expect to be involved in the club's daily operations.

Napoli's ownership group is led by Underdog Global Partners, which acquired the organization in 2025. The group also operates other sports properties, but Hart's investment is specifically tied to Napoli's men's and women's basketball teams and the planned arena project.

Napoli Basketball Could Become a Much Bigger Project

The organization has ambitions that extend beyond competing in Italy's top domestic basketball league. Napoli's men's team currently competes in Serie A and the EuroCup, while its women's team plays in Serie A2.

The club received conditional approval in August 2026 to become part of the EuroLeague's expansion plans. That would give Napoli an opportunity to compete against some of the top basketball organizations in Europe, although the approval remains tied to the league's expansion process.

There are also plans for a new arena in Naples. The organization submitted its proposal with support from the city in September, with construction expected to begin in 2027 and completion targeted for 2030. The proposed facility is designed to meet the standards of both EuroLeague and the NBA's potential European basketball project.

Those plans give Hart an opportunity to become involved in something that could grow considerably over the next several years. Napoli's ownership group is working toward building a more prominent basketball organization, and Hart's experience in the NBA could be valuable as it pursues those ambitions.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) speaks to the media after the Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Hart, the investment is also an opportunity to begin establishing his future beyond playing basketball. He has already accomplished plenty during his NBA career, but becoming a sports owner gives him another challenge to pursue while he is still competing at the highest level.

He told Sportico that he is looking at the opportunity as a long-term commitment, envisioning more than a decade of growth in Naples. It is an indication that Hart is thinking beyond a short-term financial return and wants to help build something that can last.