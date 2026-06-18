Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart Go Viral After Yankees First Pitch Moment

Following the New York Knicks becoming NBA champions for the first time since 1973, the team's stars are out and about, doing the media rounds.

They've put in the hard work, and now, it's time to celebrate with media stops everywhere from the set of "Good Morning America" to the ballpark.

On Wednesday, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and his teammate Josh Hart threw out ceremonial first pitches at Yankee Stadium. The two took the mound wearing Yankees gear ahead of the team's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Brunson threw his pitch to J.C. Escarra, while Hart threw his to Max Schuemann. What followed is now going viral.

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Are All Over Social Media at Yankee Stadium

After Brunson and Hart threw their first pitches, they got a huge standing ovation from the Bronx audience. The standing ovation was loud, filled with hoots and cheers, and the crowd didn't seem to want to stop cheering for them after delivering a title to the city of New York.

The duo's appearance was part of the team's victory tour, where players made the media rounds one day before the Knicks' ticker-tape parade in the city.

The MLB and NBA shared the video in a shared post on Instagram, and it's at more than 200,000 likes, thousands of comments and is going viral. They also shared the video on YouTube.

"Josh Hart and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson joined us at Yankee Stadium to meet with Yankees players and coaches, tour the clubhouse, and throw out the first pitch before a game against the Chicago White Sox," the MLB wrote in the caption of the video.

Yankees Manager Says the Knicks' Run Has 'Been Awesome' to Watch

"Oh, I think it's been awesome," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said about the Knicks' run to the top, according to the NBA's official website. "What a fun team to get behind and just the story of that team and how it's kind of come together over the last couple of years and just a lot of grit, a lot of mental fortitude. And to see the fanbase and then some galvanized around that club has been a lot of fun to witness."

The Knicks' parade is scheduled for Thursday in Manhattan. It kicks off at Battery Park and closes out at City Hall Plaza with a Key to the City ceremony, giving New Yorkers another chance to celebrate their team's win.