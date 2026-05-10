Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Shares Sweetest Photo of Vanessa on Mothers’ Day

No doubt, Mothers’ Day is a tough day for Vanessa Bryant and family without Kobe and Gigi there. She still has three beautiful daughters to celebrate her, though, and the oldest one Natalia sent her the sweetest throwback photo on Sunday.

Kobe and Gigi were tragically killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people in January of 2020 in Calabasas, California.

Mar 24, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A statue of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant at the Star Plaza at the Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanessa has raised Natalia, 23, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, and shared many sweet family moments embracing life after the tragedy. We’ve seen her matching Natalia in full cowgirl fits at a Beyoncé concert, while taking the younger girls to Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS clincher where they went crazy over Shohei Ohtani’s third homer. Also, below where they were all honored for Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night at Dodger Stadium.

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryan, during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After honoring what would’ve been Gigi’s 20th birthday on May 1 with a beautiful, yet tear-jerking tribute, Vanessa just celebrated her 44th birthday on May 6 where Natalia had a throwback photo of her in a zip-up Lakers fit when she was a little girl.

Natalia’s beautiful throwback photo for mom

For Mothers’ Day, Natalia had another throwback photo of them together in a sweet moment where she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Happy Mother’s Day Mommy ❤️.”

Natalia Bryant’s message on Mother’s Day for Vanessa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/exeNfTpCsj — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) May 10, 2026

Somewhere Kobe is smiling seeing that photo.

Happy Mothers’ Day to Vanessa Bryant and all the moms out there.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Vanessa Bryant in attendance of the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports