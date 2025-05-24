Natalia Bryant celebrates USC graduation with sisters Bianka, Capri in adorable video
Natalia Bryant is officially a college graduate, having received her diploma from the University of Southern California. She also officially made the cutest video afterward celebrating her accomplishment with her two younger sisters.
Natalia, 22, is the oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant. On graduation day, she had the ultimate tribute to dad along with her beautiful white dress she wore. She also had an amazing moment with mom, as well as a touching gesture from Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss.
RELATED: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Natalia earned her degree in film from USC’s famous School of Cinematic Arts. She’s also a professional model with looks just like mom as seen in their twin cowgirl fits for a Beyoncé concert recently.
When Natalia wasn’t in school or modeling, she was helping take care of sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. They’ve shared a lot of memorable moments together like their Halloween costumes, and at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in family photos.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia in side-by-side high school, college graduation photos
For a post-graduation TikTok, the girls got together to ask Siri how to say “graduated” in spanish, to which it replied “graduado.” That followed with the trio of sisters saying, “girl, I just graduado.”
That’s way too cute.
Here are some more pictures of the Bryant sisters together.
Congrats to Natalia Bryant — no doubt dad and sister Gigi are smiling down seeing this TikTok.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Need a tissue: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics