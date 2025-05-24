The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant celebrates USC graduation with sisters Bianka, Capri in adorable video

The daughters of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant make the cutest TikTok together celebrating Natalia’s big accomplishment.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Natalia Bryant is officially a college graduate, having received her diploma from the University of Southern California. She also officially made the cutest video afterward celebrating her accomplishment with her two younger sisters.

Natalia, 22, is the oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant. On graduation day, she had the ultimate tribute to dad along with her beautiful white dress she wore. She also had an amazing moment with mom, as well as a touching gesture from Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia earned her degree in film from USC’s famous School of Cinematic Arts. She’s also a professional model with looks just like mom as seen in their twin cowgirl fits for a Beyoncé concert recently.

When Natalia wasn’t in school or modeling, she was helping take care of sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. They’ve shared a lot of memorable moments together like their Halloween costumes, and at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in family photos.

Bianka and Natalia
Natalia with her sisters / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

For a post-graduation TikTok, the girls got together to ask Siri how to say “graduated” in spanish, to which it replied “graduado.” That followed with the trio of sisters saying, “girl, I just graduado.”

That’s way too cute.

Here are some more pictures of the Bryant sisters together.

Natalia Bryant and sisters
Natalia Bryant/TikTok
Natalia Bryant and sisters
Natalia Bryant/TikTok

Congrats to Natalia Bryant — no doubt dad and sister Gigi are smiling down seeing this TikTok.

