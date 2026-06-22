Kylian Mbappe's Girlfriend Ester Exposito Celebrates Career Win Amid World Cup

French soccer player Kylian Mbappe is taking center stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his girlfriend, actress Ester Exposito, is also in the spotlight.

Mbappe is coming off a 3-1 World Cup victory with France over Senegal last week. On Monday France takes on Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium.

Jun 16, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts after a Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Exposito, however, is celebrating her own victory.

Just as the World Cup was getting underway, the actress was honored at the Festival TV Monte-Carlo, winning the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent. According to Variety, the Spanish actress won the award thanks to her work on the show "Elite."

Ester Exposito Celebrates Festival TV Monte-Carlo Victory

Following the win, Exposito was spotted celebrating in a gold, sparkling dress.

Prince Albert II of Monaco presented Exposito with the Golden Nymph Award during the opening ceremony of the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, and the Royal Fashion Channel shared a clip of the moment on YouTube.

So, what is her show, "Elite," about? According to the program's official synopsis, the story revolves around a situation where "three working-class teenagers begin attending an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder."

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is an annual celebratory event that happens in June at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco. Since kicking off in 1961, the event has honored international television executives, producers and actors, as well as hosted world premieres of special films, industry panels and fan events.

Exposito also took to Instagram to share her special moment with a gallery of photos from the awards ceremony. "Thank you for this precious recognition," she wrote in the caption.

Ester Exposito Says She Knows 'Nothing' About Football

Mbappe and Exposito haven't confirmed their relationship yet. But they've been spotted together regularly and haven't denied that they're an item.

Expósito has previously said that she isn't a football, or soccer, whiz. Speaking with Le Parisien, as transcribed by The Body Optimist, she has said of the sport: "I know nothing about football. I've only been to a stadium a handful of times in my life. At home, nobody watched matches on television. Even though Spain is a great footballing country, I don't have that culture."

Jun 16, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) controls the ball against Senegal during a Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Body Optimist also notes that when asked by the media outlet Legend about Mbappe, she responded: "I knew who he was" but didn't say anything too telling about their relationship.