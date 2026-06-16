Kylian Mbappe's Girlfriend Ester Exposito Shares Stunning News Amid World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is here, and French soccer player Kylian Mbappe is at the heart of the festivities.

Mbappe and France pulled off a win over Senegal on Tuesday, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It was a convincing 3-1 win too.

Amid the on-field excitement, Mbappe's rumored girlfriend, Ester Exposito is making her own kind of history. While Mbappe scored two goals during the team's win over Senegal, Exposito made history with her own career news.

On Monday, one day before France took the field in the World Cup to take on Senegal, Exposito took to social media to share a range of photos from her appearance at he Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Ester Exposito Wins Award at Festival TV Monte-Carlo

She wasn't just an onlooker at the event, either. Expósito received the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent at the 65th annual edition, which took place in Monaco.

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is an elite annual event that takes place every June at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco. Launched in 1961, it brings together an international group of television executives, producers and global talent for world premieres of special films, industry panels and fan happenings.

"Thank you for this precious recognition," she wrote on Instagram with a gallery of photos from her time at the event.

What's interesting is that she didn't mention the World Cup or Mbappe in her post. But that's not totally surprising because these two haven't confirmed their relationship.

How Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito Are Linked to Each Other

Exposito, 26, is best known for her role as Carla Rosón Caleruega in the Netflix series "Elite." She was born and raised in Madrid, Spain. She's a huge celebrity in Spain, so her personal life is very much under a microscope.

Mbappe is one of the most famous and successful soccer players in the world. Even though these two haven't confirmed they're romantically together, they've been spotted in public by media and fans and haven't denied it.

Exposito's social media following alone is stunning. She has more than 73 million Instagram followers alone. Some of her posts even have nearly of 1 million likes.

As for Mbappe, next up, he and Team France will take on Iraq on Monday. The event will take place at Philadelphia Stadium.

