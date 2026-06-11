Every Celebrity Spotted at Game 4 of Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals

The stars are back in Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, as the Knicks look to take a 3–1 lead on the visiting Spurs.

Game 3 was as star-studded an affair as we’ve ever seen in sports. Game 1 and Game 2 in San Antonio were more subdued, but both had their fair share of celebs in attendance. Game 4 should be loaded again, with one new big name added to the mix, as Taylor Swift will be there.

The Knicks lead the series 2–1 after winning the opening two games in San Antonio, then losing Game 3 at home. They’ll be hoping to turn things around in front of their home fans Wednesday night.

Here’s a look at all the celebrities we have spotted at MSG for Game 4.

Taylor Swift

The pop superstar caused quite a stir early on Wednesday when it was reported that Swift would be in attendance for Game 4 of the Finals. Swift lives in New York and has attended plenty of Knicks games at Madison Square Garden before. She's rocking a Knicks t-shirt tonight along with Este and Alana Haim. That comes despite her fiancé Travis Kelce’s allegiance to the Cavaliers. The two of them recently attended an Eastern Conference finals game in Cleveland as the Cavs battled New York. She’s expected to be the biggest name in attendance on Wednesday night.

Taylor Swift has arrived at MSG for Game 4 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DFSPRyKOhP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2026

Taylor Swift came to watch the NBA Finals 🔥



Knicks-Spurs at 8:30 ET on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/QOhaEDxUM0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Spike Lee

Of course Spike is back tonight for Game 4. It’s a good bet he’ll be at every game of the series. He has been a ubiquitous presence at Knicks games for decades, and that won’t change any time soon.

Spike Lee just arrived at MSG for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.



Knicks fans outside. Cameras up. New York energy everywhere.



This is not just a game night — this is a city moment.@barstoolsports @barstoolnyc @nyknicks @nba @espn pic.twitter.com/18GhWFvfDn — Howard Weiss (@youfoundhowie) June 10, 2026

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet has been at all four Finals games now, as he continues to establish himself as the leader of the next generation of Knicks fans. The four-time Oscar nominee could be seen getting into it with officials during Game 3. We’ll see if he’s happier with their performance tonight. He is in attendance with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner pulled up to watch the Knicks in matching Chrome Hearts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aRP9EXqjDi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Kylie Jenner

She is in attendance with Chalamet, her longtime boyfriend. She has attended several games with him this postseason.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are in the building for Game 4 of the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/nbps3tpumR — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 11, 2026

Ben Stiller

Stiller is at MSG again for Game 4, as if he’d miss this. The longtime Knicks fan was shooting warm-ups with his iPhone again as he. Reports claim he’s actually using it to film for a documentary.

Absolute cinema.



Ben Stiller shoots pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/DFV2MXd4ur — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 10, 2026

Wu-Tang Clan

The Wu is back! Yes, the Wu-Tang Clan reunited to perform at halftime of Game 4. The group formed in Staten Island in 1992, and is currently comprised of RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Young Dirty Bastard. The latter is the son of former member Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who died in 2004. The group’s 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is a foundational New York rap album and the 1997 follow-up Wu-Tang Forever hit No. 1 on U.S. charts and went four-time platinum.

Wu Tang Clan sound check for Game 4 halftime show at NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/Fm7e9SxOJC — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 10, 2026

Tracy Morgan

A courtside staple for Knicks games at MSG, the 30 Rock star has been at games throughout the playoffs, and he wasn’t going to miss a Finals game.

OG Knicks fans Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Nas and Tracy Morgan courtside Game 4 pic.twitter.com/GHZ0v9VeGH — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 11, 2026

Hailey Bieber

The model and socialite who created the skincare brand Rhode is at the game Wednesday night. While she was born in Arizona, she grew up in New York and lived in Brooklyn early in her modeling career. She has maintained homes in several spots throughout the city before and after marrying Justin Bieber, including one in Tribeca.

Hailey Bieber has arrived to the NBA Finals. 🏀 Presented by Tri State Cadillac #sponsored pic.twitter.com/2DLG1Jbfz5 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 10, 2026

Adam Sandler

Like many on this list, Sandler is a lifelong Knicks fan. He was raised in New England but has always been a fan of the Knicks. He's courtside tonight.

Adam Sandler is at MSG for Game 4 of the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/GV0SqkRfXc — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 11, 2026

Jerry Seinfeld

Seinfeld is a long-time Knicks fan who has been a courtside fixture for years.

Fat Joe

The Bronx born rapper is a fixture at Knicks games and has been at home and road games during this postseason run.

Chris Rock

Rock is another lifelong Knicks fan who is often in the arena for big games.

Chris Rock is at MSG for Knicks-Spurs Game 4! pic.twitter.com/BbQNpknz0L — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 11, 2026

Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host has been a fixture at New York sporting events for years and is a die-hard, lifelong Knicks fan.

Full list of celebrities expected at Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4

The official full list of celebrities attending the game has been posted below.

Knicks celebrity list for Game 4 includes Rainn Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Kevin Jonas along with the Celebrity Row usuals such as Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan. pic.twitter.com/aWOddGO5qN — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) June 11, 2026

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

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