Every Celebrity Spotted at Game 4 of Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals
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The stars are back in Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, as the Knicks look to take a 3–1 lead on the visiting Spurs.
Game 3 was as star-studded an affair as we’ve ever seen in sports. Game 1 and Game 2 in San Antonio were more subdued, but both had their fair share of celebs in attendance. Game 4 should be loaded again, with one new big name added to the mix, as Taylor Swift will be there.
The Knicks lead the series 2–1 after winning the opening two games in San Antonio, then losing Game 3 at home. They’ll be hoping to turn things around in front of their home fans Wednesday night.
Here’s a look at all the celebrities we have spotted at MSG for Game 4.
Taylor Swift
The pop superstar caused quite a stir early on Wednesday when it was reported that Swift would be in attendance for Game 4 of the Finals. Swift lives in New York and has attended plenty of Knicks games at Madison Square Garden before. She's rocking a Knicks t-shirt tonight along with Este and Alana Haim. That comes despite her fiancé Travis Kelce’s allegiance to the Cavaliers. The two of them recently attended an Eastern Conference finals game in Cleveland as the Cavs battled New York. She’s expected to be the biggest name in attendance on Wednesday night.
Spike Lee
Of course Spike is back tonight for Game 4. It’s a good bet he’ll be at every game of the series. He has been a ubiquitous presence at Knicks games for decades, and that won’t change any time soon.
Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet has been at all four Finals games now, as he continues to establish himself as the leader of the next generation of Knicks fans. The four-time Oscar nominee could be seen getting into it with officials during Game 3. We’ll see if he’s happier with their performance tonight. He is in attendance with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
Kylie Jenner
She is in attendance with Chalamet, her longtime boyfriend. She has attended several games with him this postseason.
Ben Stiller
Stiller is at MSG again for Game 4, as if he’d miss this. The longtime Knicks fan was shooting warm-ups with his iPhone again as he. Reports claim he’s actually using it to film for a documentary.
Wu-Tang Clan
The Wu is back! Yes, the Wu-Tang Clan reunited to perform at halftime of Game 4. The group formed in Staten Island in 1992, and is currently comprised of RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Young Dirty Bastard. The latter is the son of former member Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who died in 2004. The group’s 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is a foundational New York rap album and the 1997 follow-up Wu-Tang Forever hit No. 1 on U.S. charts and went four-time platinum.
Tracy Morgan
A courtside staple for Knicks games at MSG, the 30 Rock star has been at games throughout the playoffs, and he wasn’t going to miss a Finals game.
Hailey Bieber
The model and socialite who created the skincare brand Rhode is at the game Wednesday night. While she was born in Arizona, she grew up in New York and lived in Brooklyn early in her modeling career. She has maintained homes in several spots throughout the city before and after marrying Justin Bieber, including one in Tribeca.
Adam Sandler
Like many on this list, Sandler is a lifelong Knicks fan. He was raised in New England but has always been a fan of the Knicks. He's courtside tonight.
Jerry Seinfeld
Seinfeld is a long-time Knicks fan who has been a courtside fixture for years.
Fat Joe
The Bronx born rapper is a fixture at Knicks games and has been at home and road games during this postseason run.
Chris Rock
Rock is another lifelong Knicks fan who is often in the arena for big games.
Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show host has been a fixture at New York sporting events for years and is a die-hard, lifelong Knicks fan.
Full list of celebrities expected at Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4
The official full list of celebrities attending the game has been posted below.
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Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.Follow rumorsandrants