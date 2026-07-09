Lamar Odom Reacts to Khloé Kardashian's Comments About Marrying Her For Fame

Lamar Odom is clarifying the comments he made on his Netflix documentary, "Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom."

The program hit the streaming service in March, where he said that he was attracted to her family’s “lifestyle" but not necessarily married her to obtain more fame.

“That never came out of my mouth,” Odom said during a recent appearance on "Nothing’s Off The Table" with Louis Ruggiero . “I think that was my kids or my children or whoever they were interviewing at that time.”

Odom's adult children, LJ and Destiny, appeared in the documentary.

Odom, who also dated Taraji P. Henson in 2009 prior to his marriage to Kardashian the same year, shared that he just "fit" with the reality star and “didn’t really need more clout.”

While no one said that exact phrase during the documentary, Odom's close friend Anthony “Pumpkin” Booker, shared that the NBA star told him on the day of the wedding that he was“doing it to try to better his future.”

At the time of Odom and Kardashian's relationship, which ended in 2013, (their divorce wasn't finalized until 2016) , the former Lakers star was coming off of his first NBA championship win. The Lakers would later win again in 2010, defeating the Boston Celtics.

What did Khloé Kardashian Say About The Alleged Comments?

Odom's clarification of his comments during the documentary follows Kardashian's viral TikTok of her speaking to her close friend, Malika Haqq, from their April conversation.

In the episode of "Khloé in Wonder Land," the reality star stated: "You’re sitting on camera saying you married me for fame."

She said that it was some some "[expletive] up [expletive]" over the alleged comments. Kardashian also appeared in the documentary, saying that she did it as a favor to Odom and felt "dumb" for "spending hours" recording for the film and was "not paid one penny.”

How Is Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian's Relationship Now?

While Odom and Kardashian have not been together for about a decade, they seemingly had a civil relationship. The two-time NBA champion appeared on "The Kardashians" for the Season 6 premiere, where the former couple spoke about their previous relationship.

During "The Kardashians" and the Netflix documentary, Kardashian spoke about playing a pivotal role in Odom's recovery from his 2015 near-death experience at a Nevada brothel. Odom suffered from 12 strokes and six heart attacks during the alcohol and drug overdose.

Despite their seemingly reconciled relationship after the ups and downs over the years, Kardashian shared that they are no longer in contact. During the April 29 episode of her podcast, her mother, Kris Jenner, was a guest star and updated fans on where they stand now.

Kardashian explained to Jenner that the "bridge is burned" with no plans to rebuild their relationship.