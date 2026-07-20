Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Message After Spain’s World Cup Win

Many expected. Sunday’s World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina to be the Yamine Lamal vs. Lionel Messi show.

While both international superstars had their moments, what ultimately decided the match — a 1-0 victory for Spain — was a Ferran Torres goal in extra time to clinch his country’s second World Cup title.

After the final whistle, Yamal promptly celebrated with his family and girlfriend. Yamal’s brother Keyne stole the show, sprinting across the field and jumping into his arms in celebration before posing for multiple photos with the 19-year-old soccer phenom.

Lamine Yamal and his brother, Keyne, share a wholesome moment postgame pic.twitter.com/zEGNtn2q3t — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Posts Touching Congratulatory Message

While Yamal got quite a bit of publicity during Spain’s World Cup run, so too did his girlfriend Ines Garcia, a 21-year-old Spanish fashion and lifestyle influencer, who was at every game over the last month supporting him.

Garcia, who has 1.4 million Instagram followers and 1.7 million TikTok followers, has a noted fear of flying, but she faced her fears and endured the 3,400-plus mile trip to be in the U.S. to support Yamal in person during Span’s World Cup run.

After Spain’s triumph over Argentina, Garcia took to Instagram to post some photos celebrating her man’s historic accomplishment (Yamal is the youngest player ever to win the UEFA European Championship and a FIFA World Cup championship).

“Lo conseguiste. Enhorabuena mi amor, eres campeón del mundo 🤎,” Garcia wrote along with a photo of her and Yamal with the World Cup trophy. Her caption translates to “You did it. Congratulations, my love—you're a world champion 🤎” in Spanish.

“Te amo mi amor🤎,” Yamal responded, which means: “I love you, my love 🤎.”

Spanish players celebrate their World Cup victory as Lamine Yamal celebrates with his brother and girlfriend Inés García. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Yamine Lamal Celebrates World Cup Win in Style

Lamal celebrated Spain’s victory on his social media pages as well, posting a photo collage of himself holding the World Cup trophy, celebrating with his mother and brother, celebrating with Garcia, a photo of himself and Messi on the pitch together, and a few photos of his teammates.

Lamine Yamal with his mother. ❤️🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/T9s8OM0Xoa — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) July 19, 2026

The World Cup win put an exclamation point on an impressive 2026 soccer season for Yamal, who played in 57 matches, scored 25 goals and 20 assists, was a three-time La Liga Player of the Month, won La Liga Player of the Season, and became the fourth-youngest player to win a World Cup championship.