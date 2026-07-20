Lamine Yamal's Brother Keyne's Adorable Reaction To Spain FIFA World Cup Win

Throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lamine Yamal's little brother, Keyne, knew he could count on his little brother to be the most excited in the stadium.

Sunday's final match was no different, with Keyne proving why he's his brother's biggest fan.

The 3 year old has gone viral several times throughout the World Cup for his expressions during big moments in the game. It doesn't get any bigger than Spain defeating Argentina 1-0 to win their second-ever World Cup title.

In a video shown after the win, Keyne, runs to his brother on the field and jumps into his arms. Keyne made sure to get a little memento from the tournament as he held a piece of the goal net as he sprinted across the field.

Lamine Yamal and his brother, Keyne, share a wholesome moment postgame pic.twitter.com/zEGNtn2q3t — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Before Yamal received his medal, Keyne was seen pointing to him on the jumbotron in excitement via a video from People on social media.

Yamal was presented with the World Cup champion medal and trophy by U.S. President Donald Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and several dignitaries, including King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

How Many Siblings Does Lamine Yamal Have?

Keyne is one of Lamine's half-siblings from his mom, Sheila Ebana.

He also has a half-sister, Baraa. Yamal's mom and father, Mounir Nasraoui, split in 2010, when the Spain inverted right winger was three years old, per The Athletic. Yamal was born in 2007 and raised in Barcelona, Spain.

Lamine Yamal's Reaction After World Cup Win

In celebration of the World Cup win, Yamal took to Instagram to share a couple of snapshots from the tournament.

He posted a photo dump that included him holding the World Cup trophy, a photo with his mom and Keyne, a snapshot with Messi, a pic with his girlfriend, Inés García Santos, and more.

Spain played a tough defense against Argentina, with their opponent having no shots on goal during regular time. As the game went into overtime, the 2022 World Cup champions managed to have two total attempts on goal, but none that hit the target.

As for Spain, they had 12 shots on goal and 20 shots total during the full 120-minute championship match.