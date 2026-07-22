Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Addresses Backlash Over Relationship Accusations

Spain’s Yamine Lamal was one of the most-talked about soccer stars of the World Cup.

The 19-year-old phenom is frequently in the headlines as one of the top players on Spain’s international team, and recently his love life has also been front and center given the wave of attention he’s gotten from the World Cup.

Lamal is dating 21-year-old fashion and lifestyle influencer Ines Garcia, and recently their relationship came under scrutiny after a social media rumor casted doubt on a few specifics of their relationship.

Ines Garcia Sets Record Straight on Lamine Yamal Relationship

Shortly after Spain’s 1-0 triumph over Argentina in the championship match, Garcia posted a photo on her personal Instagram with Yamal along with the caption “You did it. Congratulations, my love—you're a world champion 🤎.”

It didn’t take long for social media sleuths to start calling Garcia out for allegedly being in a relationship with someone else as recently as a month ago, right before the start of the World Cup.

However, Garcia replied to the social media outcry, posting a lengthy response to those who’ve sent her hateful messages.

“I never imagined that sharing something so simple would turn into this,” Garcia said, translated from Spanish. “I’ve spent hours reading the comments, and while I try to put on a brave face, I’m human too. Behind this account is someone who feels, cries, and makes mistakes—and being in a relationship doesn't make me any less human.

“I understand that not everyone is going to like everyone else. I understand criticism when it’s respectful. But there is a huge difference between having an opinion and taking the time to humiliate, insult, or wish the worst upon someone you don’t even know. I’m not hurting anyone. I haven’t taken anything from anyone. I’m just living my life. I truly ask that, before writing a comment, you remember there is a person on the other side of the screen—someone who also has family, friends, insecurities, and feelings.

“You have no idea how your words can affect someone. I am a woman with feelings, with a family that reads these things too, and with good days and bad days, just like anyone else. I’m not trying to convince anyone to like me. I’m just asking for a little empathy. A little humanity. Because no one deserves to receive hundreds or thousands of hateful messages. I hope that one day the internet stops feeling like a place where cruelty is celebrated.

“In the meantime, I’m going to keep trying to live my life respectfully, and I hope those reading this can do the same with others. To the lovely people who took the time to read this, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I just like sharing little bits of my life; I never intend to harm anyone or make them feel bad with what I post. At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to live our lives the best way we can. I hope we can always choose compassion over hate.”

Garcia has since made her X account private.

Why the Controversy?

Allegedly a few weeks before the World Cup — which is when Garcia started posting photos wearing Yamal’s jersey and publicly supporting him — she was dating someone else, though that’s not been confirmed.

Lamine Yamal's girlfriend goes viral after alleged details about her past relationship surface online pic.twitter.com/GN38hFe5ij — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 21, 2026

A screenshot started circulating on social media of Garcia commenting “I love you babe” on a photo of her with another man, though it hasn’t been confirmed either if that photo is real or not.

Though Garcia hasn’t outright addressed her previous relationship status prior to getting involved with Yamal, judging from her lengthy message on X, some believe that was her way of saying the accusations have no merit.