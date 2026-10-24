Lane Kiffin's Wife Layla Shares Emotional Message Before LSU-Auburn Game

Layla Kiffin has become a familiar face around LSU since her husband, Lane Kiffin, took over as head coach. She's also active on social media, where she shares glimpses of family life and makes no secret of how much her husband and three children mean to her. She's even started a business on LSU's campus, so she's all in.

Lane and Layla have two daughters, Landry and Presley, and a son, Monte Knox, who goes by Knox. Each has found a different path, from college life and volleyball to high school football.

Landry, the oldest, attends the University of Mississippi and has built a social media following of her own. Presley plays collegiate volleyball at the University of Southern California, while Knox is a high school quarterback. Safe to say, there's lots going on in this family.

Layla Kiffin Shares an Emotional Message for Her Son

This week, Layla gave Knox a sweet shout-out on social media, sharing photos of him playing football alongside an emotional message. She also thanked God for her son, offering a glimpse of just how proud she is of the young quarterback.

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Love this boy so much, so grateful God gave me a son," she stated on Instagram. She also shared his football highlights on her Instagram Stories.

It's a simple message, but the love behind it comes through loud and clear. Football might be a big part of the Kiffin family, but for Layla, this moment was about being a mom and celebrating her boy.

Knox Kiffin is Making His Own Moves on the Football Field

Knox is the starting quarterback for University Laboratory School, better known as U-High, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He transferred to the school for his junior season after his father accepted the head coaching job at LSU.

Before the move to Louisiana, Knox played at Oxford High School in Mississippi and Palos Verdes High School in California. He's already had to adjust to new teams and surroundings, and now he's taking on another chapter in Baton Rouge.

Knox is also a highly touted prospect in the college recruiting class of 2028. With Lane coaching at LSU, football is never far from the family conversation, but Knox is working to build a name for himself on the field.

For Layla, though, the biggest wins probably have little to do with football scores or recruiting rankings. Watching her children grow, chase their dreams, and find their own way in the world is its own kind of victory. She's obviously one very proud mom and not afraid to share that with the entire world.