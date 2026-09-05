Lane Kiffin's Wife Layla's New Business Venture Hosts LSU's Dance Team Across From Tiger Stadium

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are taking center stage this weekend, as the team takes on Clemson on Saturday night at home in Tiger Stadium, aka "Death Valley."

Kiffin and his family have been in the public eye a lot lately, and that includes ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. The two actually divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage but reconciled late last year, although the couple has kept a lot of the details of getting back together mysterious.

The couple has three children together. Layla has football in her blood, and her dad, John Reaves, was a famed Florida Gators quarterback who later played in the NFL.

Kiffin caused a ruckus across college football last year when he abruptly left his head coaching role at the University of Mississippi in late 2025 to take the head coaching job at rival LSU. During that drama, his ex-wife also took center stage, as she had been a visible supporter of Lane while he coached at Ole Miss.

One thing is for certain: Layla is all in on Lane's new team, the LSU Tigers. She took to social media before the team's season opener to share how she's been helping the LSU dance team and to share news of her latest business venture in Baton Rouge.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Layla Kiffin's New Business Venture

Layla has a new business venture in Baton Rouge as the founder and owner of LIVIN Studio, a health and wellness workout studio. It's located near the LSU campus at Nicholson Gateway, directly across from Tiger Stadium, and offers infrared-heated workouts with red-light therapy recovery offerings. Layla just officially launched this venture this summer, according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.

Laya's New Studio Supports the LSU Dance Team

On August 29, Layla shared footage of the LSU Golden Girls, the school's official dance team, getting a workout at LIVIN Studio. The video shows the Golden Girls team engaging in dance moves in what appears to be an area for infrared-heated workouts with red lights.

The dance team seemd to have a blast at the new Kiffin studio.

"@lsugoldengirls brought the heat - make sure to book your class now," Layla posted in the caption.

"Such a great workout! Thank y'all for having us," one dance member said on the post.

"Loved every minute!" another added.

"Great job Layla promoting livin studio wishing you great success," one more added.

No doubt LSU fans are happy to support Layla, and see that she is also supporting LSU athletes.

Layla Kiffin is Ready for Game Day

Layla and LIVIN Studio also shared a game day gallery with footage of a workout class participants. The studio is right outside LSU's "Death Valley" Tiger stadium. The post also shows video footage of the inside of the studio's beautiful lobby.

Seems like some active folks had a good workout sweat before today's big matchup with LSU hosting Clemson.

"We heard game day sculpt is good luck," the caption states.