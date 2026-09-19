Who Is Lane Kiffin's Wife? All About Layla Kiffin

When Lane Kiffin steps onto the football field, people stop and look. The LSU head coach is really one of college football's most well-known personalities, and that means his wife Layla Kiffin is also in the spotlight.

Lane and Layla married in the early 2000s and had three children together before announcing their divorce in 2016. Nearly a decade later, though, the two have reunited, so it's a happy ending. Layla has been spotted supporting Lane and their family at his games and public appearances, and she's even launched a health and wellness center called LIVIN Studio around the LSU campus.

The Kiffins' story is also deeply connected to football. Layla grew up in a family where the sport was a way of life, thanks to her father, former Florida Gators star and NFL quarterback John Reaves.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, who is Lane Kiffin's wife? Let's get into the story of Layla Kiffin and her connection to Lane.

Layla Kiffin Grew Up Rooting for the Gators

Football was already part of Layla's life before she met Lane. She attended the University of Florida, following in the footsteps of both of her parents, and joined the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She later told The Gainesville Sun that she had grown up cheering for the Gators. Don't hold that against her, LSU.

After graduating, Layla stayed in Florida and worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lane's father, Monte Kiffin, was the team's defensive coordinator at the time.

Her Father Spent 11 Seasons in the NFL

Layla's father, John Reaves, was a star quarterback at Florida. But, his career didn't end in college. It was just beginning.

John spent 11 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He died in August 2017 at age 67.

Lane and Layla Kiffin Have Three Children

Layla and Lane are parents to daughters Landry and Presley, born in 2004 and 2006, and son Monte Knox, born in 2009. Their family spent a lot of time living in California before Lane's coaching career took him elsewhere.

After the divorce, Lane moved to Alabama to become the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator, while Layla and the children stayed in Los Angeles. He later became Ole Miss' head coach in 2020, and the children eventually spent more time with him in Mississippi. Now, of course, he's leading the charge at LSU.

They're Back Together

In January 2025, Lane went public that he was back with Layla, sharing an Instagram photo himself hugging Layla for her birthday. He also shared an image showing his band in the shape of a heart with a woman's hand and wrote, "Ride or die."

Layla has also been strongly supporting Lane at games and posting on socials during his big LSU debut.