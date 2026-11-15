Lane Kiffin's Wife Layla Treats LSU Players to Unique Experience at Her Wellness Studio

Lane Kiffin has lots keeping him busy on the football field at LSU, but his wife, Layla Kiffin, has found a way to make her own mark in Baton Rouge.

That way is with a business that takes working out to the next level.

Layla officially opened LIVIN Studio over the summer. It's a heated fitness and wellness space located right near Tiger Stadium. The studio combines yoga, sculpt and strength classes, with infrared heat adding another layer to the workouts.

It's a business built around something Layla has been passionate about for years. What's the goal? She wants the experience to be about more than just getting through another exercise session.

The room is heated to around 105 degrees with 30% humidity. LIVIN's classes also play upbeat music and have energetic instructors, giving members a more social, lively atmosphere while they work on strength and flexibility.

Layla Kiffin Helps LSU Players Heat Up Before Texas Game

Kiffin has his LSU Tigers preparing for a big showdown with the Texas Longhorns, but his players got a little extra treatment before taking the field. It came courtesy of Layla, and it's another way she's continuing to support her husband and his team.

Ahead of Saturday's matchup, Layla welcomed LSU football players to her LIVIN Studio in Baton Rouge, giving the team a chance to experience one of the more unique features of her new fitness and wellness business: the red infrared room.

Layla shared footage of the visit on social media, and it's fun to see. The players got the red-light treatment, and LSU fans loved seeing the team support Layla's new venture. Comments were everything from "they crushed it" to "love it" with lots of emojis.

With Texas coming to town, the players have lots on their minds. So, a little red-light recovery time certainly isn't the worst way to spend part of the pregame buildup.

More on LIVIN Studio and Lane Kiffin's Wife Layla

The business also offers three red light recovery pods, providing another option for clients interested in wellness and athletic recovery. Layla says her interest in the technology comes partly from growing up around athletes and seeing the physical toll that comes with sports.

"Coming from a family of athletes, you end up trying everything because 90% of the time you get injured," she told In Register. "It's just exciting to see new technology is helping out."

Lane has his football operation to worry about, but Layla is building something of her own in Baton Rouge. And judging by her approach, she isn't interested in making fitness feel like another chore.