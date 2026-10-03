Lane Kiffin's Wife Layla Turns Her New Business Venture Into a 'Party'

Lane Kiffin is on the sidelines with the LSU Tigers this season, and he's making a statement. The team is ranked No. 11 in the AP poll heading into Week 5 and has only lost one game, albeit to Kiffin's old team, Ole Miss. With Lane in the spotlight, his wife, Layla Kiffin, is also right there in the forefront.

Now, the LSU Tigers are getting to know not only Lane but also his wife, and her business venture is quite appropriate for those into sports.

Layla has turned a longtime passion for movement and wellness into a new business of her own. Her newly opened LIVIN Studio is bringing heated fitness classes to the area near Tiger Stadium, giving clients a place to work on strength, flexibility and overall wellness under one roof.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The studio uses infrared heat and offers a mix of yoga, sculpt and strength workouts. For Kiffin, LIVIN Studio represents the result of an idea she'd been working toward for years, combining the active lifestyle she grew up around with a wellness-focused space designed for people who want more variety in their workouts.

Layla Kiffin Wants LIVIN Studio to Make Working Out Fun

Layla says she wants the studio to feel more like going to a party than simply working out. That's a pretty fun way to think about staying healthy.

LIVIN Studio's classes play fun music and make sure the instructors keep the workouts energetic and party-like. All of the classes happen in an infrared-heated room that's around 105 degrees and 30% humidity.

"I want [guests] to have the best time, kind of like they're coming to a party," Layla told In Register about the studio. "I want them to have a great time, get an awesome workout, and then love it so much - or at least feel like they got such a good workout that even if it was super hard, they still feel really good."

LIVIN Studio Also Offers Red Light Recovery Pods

According to In Register, the space also has three red light pods. These rooms aren't heated, but instead use a smaller amount of infrared light designed to reach beneath the surface of the skin. Rather than heating the room itself, the pods rely on a lower level of infrared light.

According to Layla, athletes looking to support their recovery may benefit from spending about 30 minutes a day in the pods.

"Coming from a family of athletes, you end up trying everything because 90% of the time you get injured," Layla told In Register. "It's just exciting to see new technology is helping out."

So, while Lane is rocking the field with LSU, his wife is throwing a party of her own with her athletic venture. Find out more about LIVIN Studio on its official website.