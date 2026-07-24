BREAKING: LeBron James Is Coming to Philadelphia

LeBron James has never played a game for the Sixers, but he's already a beloved piece of Philadelphia basketball lore.

He gave the locals a false sense of hope in 2018, taking a look at Philadelphia before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Eight years later, he gave the Sixers a more protracted look as he weighed several options after departing the Lakers.

The Sixers and their fans were fooled once. It won't happen again.

James has chosen the Sixers this time, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

The disappointment of the past is forgotten.

And now the Sixers can finally rest on a strong offseason. Unquestionably the strongest offseason of any team in the NBA. Likely the best offseason in franchise history.

Labaron Philon Jr. had an encouraging summer league. They added sharpshooting reserve guard Anfernee Simons, defensive forward Dean Wade and upside-swing big man Ariel Hukporti.

Of course, the Sixers punctuated their summer by acquiring star wing Jaylen Brown in an early-July blockbuster and, now, enticing James a few weeks later.

James remains very valuable and is a tremendous positional fit, even at 41 years old. Brown is an in-prime All-NBA Second-Teamer with eyes full of fury with the way he felt his time in Boston ended.

They'll join a very formidable group for the opening night jump ball.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Maxey V.J. Edgecombe Jaylen Brown James Joel Embiid Philon Simons Justin Edwards Wade Adem Bona Caleb Love Dalen Terry Rayan Rupert Dominick Barlow Hukporti Jabari Walker Johni Broome

James choosing Philadelphia will slot Wade into a reserve forward spot, strengthening the team's shooting and defensive depth off the bench. The addition also means the Sixers have a forward who possesses a combination of offensive playmaking skill and real size to see over complex defensive coverages.

You expected the ball to be in the hands of Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown and Embiid. But the two best playmakers on the team are now probably the rookie Philon and James. The veteran star will serve as a perfect fulcrum of the offense, toggling through decisions with Maxey, Edgecombe and Brown cutting while Embiid flashes around to different spots in the post.

Not only will James play an excellent mind and passer to connect all those offensive forces at the right times, but he'll also weaponize the shooting prowesses of Maxey, Edgecombe and Brown without taxing their respective offensive creativity too terribly.

The additions of James and Brown will ease the burdens placed upon Maxey and Edgecombe, especially when Embiid is out. It will be difficult to divide up touches, but the Sixers now have one more way of approaching offense and two mechanisms for generating immense rim pressure.

The Sixer most affected by James' decision is probably Edgecombe, who will be a fifth option in the offense and relegated to catch-and-shoot duties on most organized possessions. Perhaps James coming to Philadelphia will stunt Edgecombe's growth because he'll have fewer reps with the ball in his hands. Perhaps he'll soak up the years of knowledge Brown and James have to offer, emerging a far more advanced youngster for having played next to them. Who knows?

He will still take a more peripheral role with the durable Brown now in for Paul George and James added to the fold. But the Sixers have this star-studded group of five that they can split between lineups, ensuring that two or three of the heavy-weights are always on the court.

Edgecombe's short-term development is a small price to pay for adding James, though.

Just like that, the Sixers will be the hottest ticket not donning green football helmets in Philadelphia. More importantly, they're even with or above their competition at the top of the Eastern Conference.

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