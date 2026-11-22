LeBron James is creating moments for the Philadelphia 76ers on and off the court.

Over the weekend, LeBron hosted a private film screening for his 76ers teammates following his move to Philly this year.

The NBA superstar was previously with the Los Angeles Lakers for eight seasons before choosing the 76ers over the summer to start his 24th season in the league.

Nov 18, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team unity has come up in several postgame conversations with the NBA legend, so it's no surprise that his latest move is to bring the team together in ways that don't involve a basketball court.

LeBron James Hosts Private Film Screening

Over the weekend, LeBron hosted a private film screening for his 76ers teammates filled with comfy attire, premium seats, and of course, popcorn.

LeBron treated his teammates to a film to view Peter Farrelly's “I Play Rocky,” which is a comedic version of the making of the iconic Philadelphia-based boxing film, "Rocky." Farrelly is known for his work in films like "Dumb and Dumber" and the Oscar-winning film "Green Book."

Jaylen Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Labaron Philon Jr., Jabari Walker, Tacko Fall, and Adem Bona were seen in several photos at the celebration. The official 76ers social media team shared photos of the team laughing and enjoying themselves at the private screening.

Movie night, courtesy of LeBron. 🍿🥊 pic.twitter.com/opsoniBCy3 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 21, 2026

LeBron spoke about the film screening in a press conference following the 76ers game against Milwaukee on Saturday, November 21.

“I mean, it’s Rocky. We in Philly,” James said. “I heard it was a great movie, and we had a night off. I’ve got a few connections, and I was able to bring that to my teammates and this organization for us to watch it. I thought it was a great movie. Unbelievably cast. Everyone looked like exactly who they were portraying. That is Hollywood for you. It was pretty cool.”

What LeBron James Has Said About Team Unity

It's no secret that LeBron has shared how important this season is for him and that he wants to lead the 76ers to an NBA championship. In his first press conference since joining the team, he shared that, "You have to fall in love with doing things that’s uncomfortable and if we can do that then we can be a great team."

He added at the time that if the team doesn't learn to be uncomfortable, then it will just look like a "great team on paper" with "great talent," that couldn't make it past the second round of the NBA playoffs.

So far, the 76ers are leading the Atlantic Division with 14 wins under their belt and three losses. They've only been defeated by the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics this season.

The next 76ers game will be at home for the Philly team against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, November 23, at 7 pm ET.