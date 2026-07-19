LeBron James Responds to Wife Savannah's Post as He Weighs NBA Career Future

LeBron James' NBA career future is still in limbo.

Where will he play out his golden years in the NBA? That's a question people have been asking since the moment he left the Los Angeles Lakers.

Favorites to land James include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. He's expected to make an announcement fairly soon, but throughout it all, James has made it clear that this isn't just his decision. His family, including his wife Savannah James, is very involved.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron and Savannah have been together for a long time -- since high school, actually. So, they make decisions together, as a unit. The two have been married since 2013.

LeBron James' Wife Savannah Stuns in Gorgeous Black Dress

Amid all the chatter about where her husband will end up playing basketball for his final years, Savannah took to social media on Saturday to share a photo gallery along with a message.

LeBron James controls the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The photo gallery showed Savannah in a gorgeous black, V-neck dress and high heels posing in a dimly lit hallway. It looks like a hotel room hallway, and some of the other photos show an elevator in the background.

"What's understood, doesn't need to be explained," she said in the caption with black heart emojis.

LeBron not only liked the post, but he commented, which always draws attention. Along with a supportive short message saying she was "right," he posted a bunch of smiley face emojis with hearts on the eyes and drooling emojis, as any good husband would.

His response could be taken as a hint at his NBA decision, and followers picked up on that.





Followers React to LeBron James and Savannah's Interaction Online

"Never seen a better married couple a day in my life," one follower said in response to LeBron's comment.

"Bro stop playing and sign that Warriors contract," another said.

"Please tell Bron to hurry with his decision," one more added.

"Queen, please tell Bron to hurry up and choose a team. I'm running out of teams to support," another said.

So, followers were quick to ask for LeBron to make up his mind on a team already. For now, we wait. Some followers were just happy to get in on the fun, though.

"Because the King is winning on and off the court. Who cares what team he’s going to when the real Championship is at home," one said.

"Thank you for letting my Goat play more seasons Queen," one more said.

Wherever LeBron ends up, he'll have Savannah by his side and millions of fans, which is easy to see by this post.