Why LeBron James Decided to Leave the Lakers in Free Agency

LeBron James’s next destination is the major domino yet to fall in a wild NBA offseason. Ahead of the league’s free-agency negotiating period, he informed the Lakers that he would return next season for his 24th year, but he planned to play elsewhere.

That ended an eight-year run for James with the Lakers that included an NBA title, many shattered records and even the realization of his dream of playing with his son, Bronny. After his record 23rd NBA season, he was slated to be an unrestricted free agent which left three options on the table: Work out a new deal with Los Angeles, head elsewhere in free agency or suddenly call it quits for good.

With James’s decision to find a new team for year No. 24, all eyes have pointed toward possible suitors for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

How can James be in the middle of the most wide open free-agent process of his career, but be completely certain he doesn’t want to remain with the Lakers? With a home base in L.A. and his namesake still on the team, the presumption behind LeBron’s departure was that he wanted to compete for another title in the twilight of his storied career.

Maybe he didn’t think the Lakers were in position to do so. Even with Luka Dončić on the roster and a contract extension for Austin Reaves, it’s an uphill battle to compete with the Western Conference powerhouses in Oklahoma City and San Antonio. Or, maybe, it was his adjusted role last season, in which he had to shift between being a third option behind Dončić and Reaves and re-emerge as L.A.’s star in the postseason with both guards injured.

Why LeBron James decided to leave the Lakers

LeBron James led the Lakers in the playoffs last season without Luka Dončić | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, James may have been willing to take a pay cut from the $52.6 million salary he made last season if the Lakers had explained how they planned to reallocate that money. The franchise never told James how they planned to use that cap sapce, so James never made himself available to meet with the team.

The Lakers called James’s agent and longtime business partner Rich Paul when teams could approach their own free agents to try to set up a meeting, but with his mind already made up at that point, there was no need. L.A. inked Reaves to a four-year, $185 million max extension to remain with the Lakers during the same period, which left James in a position where he’d need to sign a team-friendly deal so Rob Pelinka could further improve the roster or head elsewhere.

LeBron reportedly wasn’t informed of the Lakers’ plans for the roster in the event that he took a big discount. It was clear the team needed a lob threat and pick-and-roll partner to put next to Dončić, which the franchise cemented by its aggressive move for Jazz center Walker Kessler after James made his decision. The Lakers also used the surplus of salary to bring in Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes.

L.A. will have a new-look roster next to Dončić and Reaves—along with James, Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes are all headed elsewhere. When Dončić arrived through the shocking trade by the Mavericks in February 2025, he became the face of the franchise and the roster is now fully pivoted to suit his needs.

Per ESPN, Paul said James was certain of his decision to leave the Lakers by the time the franchise called, which was a big shift from a few weeks prior where James told Paul he was “80%” sure he’d play another season with the Lakers. Shelburne reported that Paul didn’t press his client about the decision, but he guessed it was due to a couple of factors. One was James’s recent trip to celebrate the Cavaliers’ 2016 title with his former teammates, which provided a reminder of what it was like to compete for a championship and another was L.A.’s pivot to build around Dončić. That’s not necessarily a problem, but it required the team to use the space previously allotted to James’s salary to bring in more complementary pieces and made him less of a priority.

Where could James go next?

LeBron is reportedly taking his time to weigh various suitors. The frontrunners appear to include a return to Cleveland, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami for a second stint with the Heat, or linking up with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr with the Warriors. There are other basketball fits that make sense: The Timberwolves have a hole at forward and could use James to push for the franchise’s first ever title alongside Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert. And there are the Nuggets, which are run by LeBron’s friend Josh Kroenke (whose family owns the team) and feature Nikola Jokić, arguably the best player in the world.

Paul broke down a number of teams his client could sign with, all mapped out on a whiteboard, on his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman on Friday. James is no longer the best player in the world but still has tons to offer as an on-court talent; he can’t be a No. 1 option on a championship contender but remains skilled enough to be high-end No. 3 or a low-end No. 2.

The priority is winning over money and Paul has had some sort of dialogue with 27 of the NBA’s 30 teams according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. We’ll wait for James to make his decision with plenty of factors he’s weighing. But if one thing’s for certain, he appears sure that his time with the Lakers had ran its course.

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