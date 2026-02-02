Lakers' LeBron James Makes NBA History Yet Again

After it was announced that Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was named an All-Star starter and LeBron James was not, the future Hall of Famer was in danger of not being an All-Star for the first time in his NBA career. There was a real possibility that it would happen.

On Sunday, the All-Star reserves for the East and West were revealed, and James made the cut, extending his NBA record of 22 consecutive All-Star selections, which has now spanned over three decades. He joins Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history to earn multiple All-Star selections after the age of 40.

Lakers forward LeBron James has been selected as a reserve for the

2026 NBA All-Star Game, set for Sunday, Feb. 15, in Los Angeles. The honor extends James' NBA record of 22 consecutive All-Star selections, spanning three decades (2005-26). pic.twitter.com/DhayF2Z9w2 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 1, 2026

James has now tied Abdul-Jabbar for being the oldest player (41) ever to be named an All-Star.

Another interesting tidbit is that the top three players in NBA history with the most All-Star appearances are all Lakers: James (22), Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18).

James ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the oldest players to ever be named an All-Star (41) 👏 pic.twitter.com/VlN8nxONNs — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 1, 2026

Even though James was able to get the nod to be an All-Star reserve, rising star Austin Reaves fell short. The other reserves to earn a spot for the West include Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets).

Reaves is among the notable West players who could be considered All-Star snubs, along with Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), James Harden (Clippers) and Alperen Sengun (Rockets).

However, there's a chance that James elects to sit, which would open up a spot for the West. It's probably safe to assume the spot goes to Leonard, especially since the game is being played at the Intuit Dome and the Clippers currently have no representatives in the NBA All-Star Game.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo also needs to be replaced due to still dealing with a calf strain.

NBA All-Star weekend will take place Feb. 13-15 in Inglewood, California, at the Intuit Dome. The Lakers will have two players in the All-Star Game, which will be played on Feb. 15, and Jaxson Hayes in the Slam Dunk Contest that gets underway on Feb. 14.

In the meantime, the Lakers will continue their road trip, facing the New York Knicks on Sunday, followed by the last game of the trip on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. James and company will then head back to Los Angeles to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5, which is also the day of the NBA trade deadline.