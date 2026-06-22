Lakers Get Discouraging LeBron James Update Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Free agency opens June 30, and the Los Angeles Lakers fans are counting down the days. The problem is, LeBron James is not in any rush, and the latest update makes that pretty clear.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that talks between the Lakers and James' camp have been light, at best. With his two-year, $101 million deal now expired, James is an unrestricted free agent, and nothing about how these conversations are going should give Lakers fans comfort.

What Ramona Shelburne Said About LeBron James and the Lakers

"L.A. is the first team he can talk to because they're their own free agent," Shelburne said on SportsCenter, via NBA Base. "My understanding is they had initial conversations with LeBron James' representative, but he has not even fully committed to returning next year in these conversations."

LeBron James has not fully committed to returning to the Lakers next season, per @ramonashelburne



“My understanding, had initial conversations with LeBron James' representative, but he has not even fully committed to returning next year in these conversations. The conversations… pic.twitter.com/pl0B3moxbl — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) June 22, 2026

No contract numbers have been discussed, and James has not even said he is definitely playing next season. Retirement is on the table. So are other teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

The New York Post also reported that, according to Shelburne, "James may be reluctant to take a substantial pay cut, particularly after feeling his sacrifices in recent years have gone underappreciated."

Back in late March, GM Rob Pelinka handed the game ball to coach JJ Redick for his 100th win, not to LeBron, on the same night James became the winningest player in NBA history with his 1,229th combined win. James saw it as the Lakers taking him for granted, again.

His agent Rich Paul pushed back, saying James had too many trophies to be bothered by a game ball. That may be true, but the broader frustration between James and the organization has not gone away. And with the money side of things about to get complicated, that frustration matters more than ever.

What Happens Next for LeBron James

The Lakers' cap situation makes a pay cut conversation unavoidable. Luka Doncic has made his top demand clear all offseason: he wants an A-list center. Austin Reaves is also expected to decline his $14.9 million player option and hit free agency, with a projected max deal of around $239 million on the table.

That means Rob Pelinka is juggling three massive decisions at once: re-sign Reaves, land an elite center, and keep LeBron. If James comes in asking for close to his previous $52.6 million salary, something has to give, and the math gets very messy very quickly.

The Lakers have until June 30 to negotiate exclusively with James before every other team gets access. If they cannot show him a convincing plan and a number that works for both sides, the clock is running, and right now, James has given them nothing to work with.

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