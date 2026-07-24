LeBron James' Wife Savannah Reacts to Him Signing With 76ers

LeBron James certainly took his time to announce his next NBA destination.

But on Friday, James finally announced the news that he's starting a new chapter and joining the Philadelphia 76ers to close out his legendary NBA career.

With James heading to the Keystone State, his wife Savannah James is showing her support for his decision.

LeBron James' Wife Shows Subtle Support for His Signing With 76ers

James' wife took to Instagram to react to the News that her husban was joining an up-and-coming NBA contender in Philadelphi.

She shared James' original announcement video on her Instagram story, which he shared on Friday morning, featuring footage from a young James at a press conference saying, "Y'all waiting on me?"

Savannah also hearted James' announcement video and his post about it on Instagram, subtly showing her support.

Leading up to the announcement, Savannah was very tight-lipped about her husband's decision. She didn't let onto where he was planning to go and didn't give any hints online, either.

Instead, her posts on social media the past month have been strictly about her own business and brand, as well as fashion posts. It wasn't until Friday that she's posted anything related to James' career in weeks.

Even though James is a household name in the NBA, it's worth noting that Savannah has built her own empire. She has more than 2.5 million Instagram followers and is also an entrepreneur.

LeBron James is Still Playing at 41 Years Old for the Love of the Sport

In a lengthy post on X, James, 41, made it clear this time, it's not about the bag. He's making a lot less than he was with the Los Angeles Lakers, after all, on a two-year, $8 million contract.

"This is my last decision. I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?" James stated in his announcement post on X. "I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

He added that he believes he can "help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."