LeBron James' Wife Savannah James Makes Splash With Career Announcement

LeBron James has the NBA talking this offseason, with fresh questions swirling about his future after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But James isn't the only one making waves. His wife, Savannah James, is celebrating a new venture that has nothing to do with her husband's current situation, and it's a significant one.

LeBron and Savannah are high school sweethearts. The two both came up in Akron, Ohio, and started dating when they were just teenagers. They tied the knot in the fall of 2013.

LeBron James' Wife Savannah Announces Career News Amid NBA Uncertainty

Savannah is an entertainer, but she's taking that label to the next level.

She has officially launched Signed, a holding company that groups her creative agency, podcast and women's community in one place. She co-founded the venture with longtime business partner April McDaniel, and the move is in partnership with Jay-Z's MarcyPen Capital Partners.⁠

The idea is simple but strong: Create a platform that empowers women and brings together their already successful brands.

"Signed will act as a holding company for the creative agency Crown+Conquer (founded by McDaniel in 2016), the membership-based women's community Let It Break (founded in 2024), and the pair's podcast 'Everybody's Crazy,' which also began in 2024," Fast Company reports.

"The founders—James is the wife of LeBron James—have hired Christopher Gray as chief creative officer, bringing in his extensive experience at both Nike and Wieden+Kennedy London."

Savannah James' Business Partner Says Idea is 'Bigger Than We Even Imagined'

April McDaniel says this new company is about bringing together their 'superpowers' and taking things to the next level.

"Once we really homed in on the purpose, it made us realize that we were sitting on something way bigger than we even imagined," McDaniel said, according to Fast Company. "Then it was about finding the best use of our superpowers and where we needed support and visionaries to help us scale to the next level."

Savannah also talked about the move and emphasized that she's happy to rely on experts to help the ladies move their vision forward.

"I've always been a champion of experts," she said, according to the outlet. "There's always somebody that's smarter. There's always somebody who's more efficient. So if I can place those people around us, that's what we're going to do."

So, while James' followers wait to see where he lands in the NBA, his wife already knows what she'll be doing no matter her husband's final team.