How Savannah James Could Influence LeBron's Lakers Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in their Western Conference Semifinal series, with the fateful Game 4 defeat arriving on May 11 in Los Angeles.

This marks the end of a rollercoaster season for the Lakers. While advancing into the second round of the NBA Playoffs usually constitutes a successful campaign, the Lakers frankly hold themselves to a higher standard. And losing to the league's defending champions is especially bittersweet because it's impossible to imagine whether the series might have been different if star guard Luka Doncic was healthy.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Then again, the Lakers weren't close to beating the Thunder in this series. While adding Luka might have won them a game or two, reality is that Doncic almost certainly would not have been enough to alter Oklahoma City winning the series.

But now that's in the rearview mirror, and the Lakers must focus on what's going to be a pivotal offseason. The biggest question is whether LeBron James will return to Los Angeles, since he's an unrestricted free agent.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron was asked about what his future held when speaking to the media after Monday night's defeat and said, "I don’t know, obviously. We’re still fresh from losing. I don’t know what the future holds for me. As it stands right now tonight... I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk to them, spend some time with them, and when the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do."

It's not unusual for a player to involve his family in a free agency decision. However, LeBron's wife, Savannah, would make an unusually big impact on what he decides to do and whether he stays in Los Angeles.

Why Savannah James' Los Angeles Success Could Matter In LeBron's Free Agency

Savannah James has become quite the businesswoman and entrepreneur in her own right. Just this week, she announced that a new season of her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast (which is shot live in Los Angeles) is coming soon, she's doing brand deals with Lego, and she was interviewed by Forbes.

Not to mention that their daughter, Zhuri, goes to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles and is thriving in volleyball there.

Savannah James can (and would) be successful anywhere. But no question being based in Los Angeles has helped her build her platform and business acumen, just as it does with countless other Los Angeles residents.

The same thing can be said about LeBron. His own business and pop culture standing has increased multitudes from being based in LA. Plus, one can't forget that LeBron and Savannah's son, Bronny, is still under contract with the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gives the ball to guard Bronny James (9) | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's hard to imagine that Savannah will want to relocate at this point. And perhaps all it will take is for her to say that to LeBron to bring him back to the Lakers for at least one more year.