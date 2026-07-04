Lewis Hamilton Breaks His Silence on Kim Kardashian During British GP Weekend

Lewis Hamilton has been remarkably consistent whenever questions about his personal life come up.

Since romance rumors with Kim Kardashian began circulating earlier this year, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion has largely kept quiet, choosing to focus on racing rather than headlines away from the track.

That changed, at least briefly, ahead of the British Grand Prix.

During a fan Q&A at Silverstone on Friday, Hamilton unexpectedly broke his silence on Kardashian, turning what started as a routine question into one of the weekend's most talked-about off-track moments.

A Fan Asked the Question Everyone Was Thinking

Hamilton joined fellow Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and George Russell on stage for a pre-race fan event when someone in the crowd pointed out that the Ferrari driver seemed noticeably happier lately.

The fan then asked whether a girlfriend might be the reason. Hamilton laughed before replying: "Yeah, that's a good one."

That could have been the end of the exchange.

Instead, broadcaster David Croft kept the moment going with a joke that referenced Kardashian's viral towel mix-up during the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this season.

"You know why he's asking?" Croft joked. "He just needs to know if Kim needs two towels or not."

The crowd immediately burst into laughter. Hamilton then delivered the line that quickly spread across social media. "And of course, of course... Kim."

While the comment lasted only a few seconds, it marked one of Hamilton's first public acknowledgments of Kardashian after months of avoiding questions about their reported relationship.

Hamilton Reflects on Ferrari's Turnaround

Although the Kardashian exchange grabbed much of the attention online, Hamilton spent most of the appearance discussing Ferrari and the progress the team has made during his first season in red.

Looking back on the past year, Hamilton admitted the transition has been dramatic.

"Once you spend a year with this team ... Ferrari is the most iconic team of all time," Hamilton said, while describing last season as a "very tough" and "difficult" period.

He also praised Ferrari's culture, calling the people around him "amazing" and "welcoming," and said the team's hard work is finally beginning to pay off.

Hamilton's brief reference to Kardashian comes just weeks after she attended the Monaco Grand Prix, where cameras captured several interactions between the two throughout the weekend.

One of the event's biggest viral moments came after Kardashian accidentally grabbed a towel intended for Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli following the podium celebration.

Until now, Hamilton had consistently declined to publicly discuss the relationship despite growing speculation throughout the Formula 1 season.

With the British Grand Prix already commanding worldwide attention, it only took one unexpected comment for Hamilton's personal life to become one of the biggest talking points at Silverstone.

