Lewis Hamilton20 pulled up to Monza in a Ferrari F40. Somehow, the car wasn't the only thing people were staring at.

Ahead of the 2026 Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton arrived Thursday in the classic red Ferrari wearing a crisp black suit and tie, black beret and sunglasses. Draped over his shoulders was a long camel coat that completed a look seemingly plucked from another era.

There was just one problem: It was around 90 degrees in Monza.

For most people, that would have been reason enough to lose a layer or three. Hamilton committed to the look.

Lewis Hamilton Goes All In for Ferrari's Home Race

Hamilton's first season in Ferrari red has given him plenty of opportunities to embrace the history surrounding Formula 1's most famous team. His arrival at Monza might have been the most stylish yet.

The Ferrari F40 was already a showstopper. Hamilton then climbed out looking as though his wardrobe had been chosen specifically for the car parked beside him.

Black tailoring. A beret. Vintage-inspired sunglasses. The camel coat worn over his shoulders. Even the leather briefcase in his hand fit the scene.

It was less traditional paddock arrival and more Italian cinema. The temperature, however, was impossible to ignore.

After Formula 1 shared Hamilton's arrival, fans immediately zeroed in on the heavy coat. “There’s a lot of hot in Italy for using a coat...” one commenter wrote, while another joked, “Hope the F40 has AC onboard.”

The outfit may have made little sense for the forecast. Visually, it made perfect sense for Hamilton.

There was another detail longtime fans picked up on, too. The black suit and camel coat echoed the styling Hamilton wore when his move to Ferrari became official in 2025, giving his latest look an especially fitting backdrop at the Scuderia's home race.

Lewis Hamilton Has Made the F1 Paddock His Runway

Hamilton dressing differently from everyone else in the paddock is hardly breaking news.

That's the point.

Long before athletes regularly landed fashion campaigns and showed up in the front row at major shows, Hamilton was using race weekends to experiment. Over the years, his arrivals have included bold colors, oversized silhouettes, unexpected designers and meticulously tailored looks that have made seeing what he wears almost part of the weekend itself.

His influence now stretches well beyond Formula 1.

In 2025, Hamilton served as a co-chair of the Met Gala for “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” alongside Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour.

Explore the extraordinary stories of stylish Black individuals across art, literature, music, and society.



Coming May 2025, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will examine the historical and cultural emergence of the Black dandy.



Inspired by curator Monica Miller’s 2009 book,… pic.twitter.com/cDnj4tKf2V — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) October 9, 2024

Hamilton wore a custom ivory Wales Bonner suit and matching beret for the night, with designer Grace Wales Bonner and stylist Eric McNeal filling the look with carefully chosen details tied to the evening's theme.

That attention to detail is no accident.

“We’re both very thoughtful and intentional when it comes to fashion,” Hamilton told Vogue of himself and McNeal in 2025, adding that he hoped people would “research and think deeply about what they’re wearing.”

His latest Monza look didn't require much research to understand.

Ferrari's home race. A red F40. Old-school tailoring. One of the most fashion-conscious athletes on the planet behind the wheel.

The coat in 90-degree heat? That part might require a little more explaining.

