Lewis Hamilton Addresses Decision To Join Ferrari Amid ‘Worst Season Ever’
Despite nearing his first podiumless season, Lewis Hamilton says he has no regrets about joining Ferrari in 2025.
Hamilton’s move to Ferrari paired the sport’s most successful driver with its most successful team in a multi-year effort to end the 18-year wait for a Drivers’ Championship, but the results have fallen far short of expectations.
Hamilton’s only highlight of 2025 came in China, where he won the Sprint race, but since then, he has recorded multiple fourth-place finishes without reaching a Grand Prix podium.
Lewis Hamilton still fully focused on 2026 season
The regulation overhaul in 2026 leaves uncertainty over which team will best exploit the rules to produce a competitive package, and Hamilton is focused on continuing to build for the future.
Though the 40-year-old’s contract expires in 2026, a potential third-year extension could be agreed if he delivers stronger performances for the Prancing Horse.
“I don’t regret the decision I made joining the team,” he shared in Qatar. “I know it takes time to build and grow within an organisation, and I expected that, so yes.
"I gelled in the team, there's amazing passion within the team and there's a good focus for next year. I definitely think we have a lot of work to do, for sure. Over [the] winter, we’ll analyse the season and there’s lots of improvements we need to make collectively.
“But I think no one is under any illusion in the team that we want to play our part, and I believe that we can. So, yeah, I’m hoping we implement and make those changes along with hopefully a better package next year.”
Lewis Hamilton clarifies past comments about 'not looking forward' to 2026
The seven-time champion made his feelings clear in Las Vegas, saying he is determined to see the season through after qualifying dead last and finishing eighth, following the disqualification of McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Since his past comments, Hamilton has backtracked on his comments as it was "in the heat of frustration" about his race weekend.
"I'd be surprised if the other drivers are excited about next year at the end of a season because you usually don't have a lot of energy at the end of a season," Hamilton said. "Looking forward to time with family and stuff.
"Look, that's just in the heat of frustration. Often there's a lot of frustration at the end of races, but particularly when they haven't gone well. So no, I'm excited to see what the team build next year and to continue to build on with them."
