Lionel Messi Net Worth — You Won't Believe His Value

Argentina is back in the place every country dreams about reaching.

Lionel Messi and his teammates have one game left at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it couldn't get much bigger. Spain is the only thing standing between them and another piece of history.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks a huge moment for Messi.

At 39, he's nearing the end of his career. He's largely expected to hang up the cleats, so to say, when his Inter Miami contract concludes in December 2028. By then, he'll be 41, which is certainly a reasonable age to retire from professional sports.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Messi is a soccer star, but his fortune goes well beyond just playing sports. His net worth is massive. Here's a look at Messi's net worth and how he got there.

Lionel Messi Net Worth — He's a Billionaire

Messi is extremely wealthy because he's mixed his successful soccer career with business and corporate earnings.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the match as his team advances to the World Cup final. | REUTERS

According to Forbes, Messi is officially a billionaire and has a net worth of around $1.1 billion. His salaries, endorsements and business ventures have helped him achieve this rare financial status.

Messi spent 17 seasons at Barcelona. Then, he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. Finally, Messi made the move to MLS and became part of Inter Miami in 2023.

After Messi moved to Miami, his wealth increased quite substantially, too. He's the highest-paid player in MLS with a guaranteed compensation of $28.3 million in 2026, according to Forbes.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the match. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

But that's only the start of his wealth. He also holds an ownership share in Inter Miami, which is where he gets more millions. He also has endorsement deals with both Fanatics and Apple, which pay the bills, and that factors in league merchandise sales and streaming subscriptions.

Lionel Messi Champions Argentina in the World Cup

After Argentina's win over England to get the team to the final, Messi had a message for the world.

"We've been the best over these past four years, either you like it or not, and no matter what anyone says," Messi said, according to ESPN. "Once again, we've established ourselves among the top two teams in the world. That proves that everything we've done is no fluke and that nothing was handed to us."

He also pushed back on the doubters.

"Reaching two consecutive World Cup finals is something very few achieve, and this group did it," Messi added. "If we had lost to England, there would have been people coming out to spout some nonsense, but we didn't give them the chance."