‘We Couldn’t Lose’—Lionel Messi Reveals Key to Argentina’s Mentality, Ability to Win

Lionel Messi talked talked up the resilience of his teammates after Argentina’s 2026 World Cup semifinal victory over England, describing the match as one his side “couldn’t lose”.

Argentina defeated England 2–1 in Atlanta on Wednesday, coming from a goal down to win in normal time thanks to late strikes from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez—with Messi the provider for both goals.

England took the lead early in the second half, but then reverted to a defensive setup, with the defending champion, led by Messi, producing wave after wave of attack before finding a breakthrough on 85 minutes.

In the buildup, the semifinal had been billed as the tournament’s biggest spectacle, owing to the high-stakes as well as the fierce rivalry—both on and off the field—between Argentina and England.

‘Special Feelings’ During the Anthem

Argentina appeared up for the match from the first moment. | Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images

Speaking to Argentine outlet TYC Sports after the match, Messi revealed how he and his teammates were spurred on by the sense of occasion.

“Although it was a football match, when we started to enter the field and during the national anthem, we experienced special feelings, and the group felt that,” he said.

“It wasn’t just another victory. It was an important victory that the Argentine people wanted, and we wanted it too, and it put us in another World Cup final.”

A notably pumped-up Argentina lined up for the pre-match anthems, while the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was dominated by support for La Albiceleste.

The result sets Argentina up for a date with Spain in the final at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 19.

Resilient Argentina Silence Doubters

Argentina players benefit from a “boost” when playing for the national team. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Messi, who leads the way in the Golden Boot standings with eight goals and four assists, praised his side’s resilience after they came from behind once again to secure a late victory.

“This group is incredible,” the captain said. “Today we went looking for it again when things got tough, we never stopped believing, never stopped trying. With our style of play, today we really put our game into it when we were down on the scoreboard. We pinned them back in their own half and it’s an enormous joy.”

He added: “This group doesn’t surprise me. I know and we know what we were capable of. People might have had doubts about how we arrived, because we had players who were very much at their limit and with problems, but when this group comes together and is united, it always gives an extra boost. They inspire each other and find something they didn’t know they had to give their all.”

Messi also described the match as one that Argentina “couldn’t lose” for risk of giving oxygen to critics back home.

“It was a special match against England, [one that] we couldn’t lose,” he said. “While this group doesn’t owe anything to anyone, you know how Argentinians are, we always demand more, and I think if we had lost today, people would have come out and said some nonsense, and we didn’t give them the chance.

“We knew that we were better than them in terms of football, but a lot is at stake in a match of this magnitude, where historic events happen in these games, but it’s still special because of everything it represents, and we had to win.”

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