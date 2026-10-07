Lionel Messi has walked onto a field wearing Argentina's colors hundreds of times. For the final one, he didn't make the walk alone.

As Argentina prepared to face Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night, Messi emerged from the tunnel at Estadio Monumental with his three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, beside him.

Up in the stands, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and mother Celia Maria Cuccittini watched as a packed stadium prepared to say goodbye to the player who delivered some of the greatest moments in the country's soccer history.

It made an already historic night feel deeply personal.

Antonela wore an Argentina jersey bearing her husband's famous No. 10 and was spotted smiling, filming and applauding from the stands. Celia joined her for the occasion, while Messi's sons wore Argentina colors as they accompanied their father onto the field before kickoff.

For a player whose career has unfolded in front of millions, Messi's final night with Argentina began surrounded by the people who have lived so much of it alongside him.

Lionel Messi’s Family Was There for His Final Argentina Goodbye

The farewell had been building long before Messi stepped onto the field.

Approximately 85,000 tickets for the match reportedly sold out in 90 minutes, while fans flooded Buenos Aires with banners, flares, Messi jerseys and tributes. In his hometown of Rosario, a massive No. 10 jersey was even flown through the air by helicopter.

Argentina's soccer federation dubbed the occasion "the last tango."

But some of the night's most memorable images came from much closer to Messi.

Antonela and Messi have known each other since childhood and married in 2017, years after his professional career took him away from their native Rosario. She has been a fixture at the biggest moments of his career, including Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022.



On Tuesday, she was there for the other end of the story.

So were Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, who have grown up watching their father carry the weight of the No. 10 jersey. This time, they got to walk beside him as he wore it for Argentina one last time.

Celia's presence carried another layer of emotion for the Messi family. The farewell came roughly two months after the death of Messi's father, Jorge, who served for years as his son's agent and business manager.

Messi had spoken movingly about wishing his father could have been there to see the end of his international career.

"You were by my side from the start, we were so close to the end (of his career). Why didn't you hang on just that little bit longer so we could finish it together?" Messi said after his father's death.

On a night built around goodbye, the family that could be there made sure Messi wasn't facing it by himself.

Lionel Messi Closes a 21-Year Chapter With Argentina

The numbers attached to Messi's international career almost struggle to capture its scale.



Tuesday's match marked his 208th appearance for Argentina, closing a run that spanned 21 years and included 125 goals, two Copa America titles and, finally, the World Cup trophy that had followed him for so much of his career.

That 2022 triumph transformed his Argentina story.

After years of heartbreak on the international stage, Messi led his country past France in one of the most unforgettable World Cup finals ever played, delivering Argentina its first title since 1986 and completing the one glaring omission from his résumé.

Four years later, it was time for the goodbye.

Messi announced on Aug. 31 that he would retire from international soccer. His playing career isn't over, with the 39-year-old continuing at Inter Miami in MLS, but Tuesday represented the end of something that has defined him nearly as much as anything he accomplished at Barcelona.

Argentina said goodbye to its captain. Tens of thousands of supporters said goodbye to their No. 10.

And before all of it, Messi walked onto the field with his sons.

For all the trophies, records and unforgettable nights that came before it, there probably wasn't a more fitting way for his final one to begin.

