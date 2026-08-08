The Incredible Story of How Lionel Messi's Dad Helped Build a Soccer Legend

When Lionel Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, millions around the globe celebrated the crowning achievement of one of the greatest careers sports has ever seen.

Standing just a few feet away was the man who had helped make that moment possible long before anyone outside Argentina knew his son's name.

Jorge Messi, Lionel's father and longtime agent, died Saturday at the age of 68 after a prolonged illness. While he rarely sought attention for himself, Jorge played a central role in nearly every major chapter of his son's remarkable journey, from navigating a childhood medical diagnosis to helping guide the business decisions that turned Lionel Messi into a global icon.

A minute of silence is held in memory of Jorge Messi, Leo Messi s father, during the FVG Cup match between Udinese Calcio and Nottingham Forest Football Club at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy. | Jorge Messi

His influence stretched far beyond contract negotiations. For decades, he was Lionel's biggest believer, fiercest protector and most trusted adviser.

Jorge Messi Believed in His Son Before the Rest of the World Did

Lionel Messi grew up in Rosario, Argentina, where his extraordinary talent became evident at a young age. But alongside his gift for soccer came a significant obstacle.

As a child, Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency, a condition that required expensive treatment. According to multiple accounts over the years, Jorge worked tirelessly to help secure the medical care his son needed while continuing to search for opportunities that could keep Lionel's dream alive.

Everything changed in 2000.

When FC Barcelona offered the 13-year-old Messi an opportunity to join its famed La Masia academy while covering his medical treatment, Jorge made the life-changing decision to move with his son to Spain. Much of the family remained behind in Argentina as father and son started over in a new country, navigating homesickness, uncertainty and enormous expectations together.

It proved to be one of the most consequential decisions in soccer history.

From Father to Trusted Adviser

As Lionel's career exploded, Jorge's role evolved with it.

What began as a father's support gradually became that of an agent, adviser and trusted confidant. He helped oversee many of the biggest decisions of Messi's professional life, including contract negotiations, commercial partnerships and career moves involving Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

Despite representing one of the world's most recognizable athletes, Jorge remained notably private. He rarely gave interviews, seldom looked for the spotlight and instead focused on protecting his son's interests behind the scenes.

That discretion became one of his defining characteristics throughout Lionel's career.

Lionel Messi Often Looked to His Father for Approval

Although Lionel Messi has spoken publicly only sparingly about his family's private life, he has never hidden the importance of his father's opinion.

Reflecting on their relationship several years ago, Messi explained that even after becoming one of the sport's biggest stars, he still wanted to hear what his father thought after every match.

"I always needed my dad's approval, ever since I was a kid. After every match, I'd ask him what he thought of how I played."

That bond remained visible throughout Messi's career.

Whether celebrating Champions League triumphs, Copa América glory, Ballon d'Or victories or Argentina's unforgettable World Cup triumph in Qatar, Jorge was frequently nearby, quietly sharing moments with his son while allowing Lionel to remain at the center of the celebration.

A Father's Support During Difficult Times

Jorge's presence also extended beyond soccer.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, public concern grew after television cameras captured an emotional Lionel Messi during Argentina's opening match. Messi later explained that his tears had nothing to do with soccer, saying only that he had been going through "some very difficult days."

In the days that followed, the family confirmed Jorge was receiving medical treatment while asking for privacy.

Saturday's news marked the heartbreaking end to that difficult chapter.

The Legacy Behind Lionel Messi's Greatest Achievements

The numbers attached to Lionel Messi's career are staggering: multiple Ballon d'Or awards, countless domestic league titles, UEFA Champions League trophies, a Copa América championship and, ultimately, the FIFA World Cup.

Yet those closest to the family have long understood that the foundation for that extraordinary career was built years earlier by parents who sacrificed everything to give their son an opportunity.

Jorge Messi may never have scored a goal or lifted a trophy, but his fingerprints remain on one of the greatest careers the sport has ever witnessed.

Long before the world knew Lionel Messi as a soccer legend, Jorge knew him simply as his son. He believed in him through childhood illness, crossed an ocean to help him chase an impossible dream and remained by his side as that dream transformed into history.

For millions mourning Jorge Messi today, that may be the legacy remembered most.

