Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Flaunts Baby Tee Look Amid World Cup

The day has finally arrived, and Lionel Messi and Argentina are taking the big stage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and going up against Spain.

It's the moment soccer players dream of reaching their entire career, but for Messi, this is actually his sixth World Cup, so he's a pro by now.

Even with this being Messi's sixth trip to the World Cup, the nerves are likely still have to be there. -- at least a little,but his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their family are by his side. Having the support of his family is huge, and before the game, Roccuzzo took to social media to make sure the world knew that she's at the games, cheering for her husband.

Roccuzzo does a little bit of everything. She's an entrepreneur, social media influencer and model. The two were actually childhood sweethearts and got back together in the mid-2000s. They got married in June 2017 in a ceremony that was so big, it almost rivaled Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's nuptials.

Argentina's Lionel Messi during training. | REUTERS

Lionel Messi's Wife Shows Her Support at the World Cup

A few days before the World Cup Final on Sunday, Roccuzzo took to social media to celebrate Argentina making it to the finals and to share photos of her and her family in the stands.

She posted a gallery of images on Instagram from their last World Cup game, picturing her and the children cheering for their father.

In the photos, she's wearing a striped baby blue and white baby tee that's slightly cropped and bright white, wide-legged pants. She's seen posing with the children and alone in the stands, looking down on the excitement.

Antonela Roccuzzo Has Been Sharing Photos From Throughout the World Cup

Roccuzzo has been regularly sharing photos from the World Cup, and earlier this week, she also shared another gallery of her and their family in the stands for Messi's earlier games.

Also, a week prior to the finals, she took to social media to share a photo of herself dressed up in a long, black, formal dress celebrating Victoria Beckham's new home in Miami, Florida.

Comments on the posts are coming from fans of different soccer teams, not just Argentina.

"Please tell Messi to win this World Cup no matter what! I'm a Chinese fan who’s loved him for over 20 years. I hope he lifts the World Cup trophy in New York this time. All of us Messi fans are cheering, praying and sending our best wishes to him and Argentina," one follower said.

"Tell Messi to ignore all the hate. He is loved more than he can imagine. Those hateful people are not worth his time," another said.