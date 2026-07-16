Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Rocks Ab-Flexing Argentina Fit for Big Win

Lionel Messi and Argentina are heading to the FIFA World Cup Final to defend their title after narrowly escaping England in the semifinals thanks once again to the captain’s late-game heroics.

The superstar’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacted in a post just after the 2-1 victory while rocking an ab-revealing Messi jersey fit.

The 39-year-old didn’t score a goal as Argentina was tested yet again and had to come back from a one-goal deficit late, but it was his precision passing working like a surgeon on the pitch putting the balls where they needed to be for assists in the 85th and 92nd stoppage minute that proved the difference vs. England.

Now, Messi and Argentina will face Spain on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to try and become the first repeat champions since Pele’s Brazil team did it in 1962.

Messi’s wife and their three kids were there in Atlanta, Georgia, to cheer him on, as they have been all tournament. Roccuzzo has posted after games like her reaction her husband's masterclass after coming behind from 2-0 vs. Egypt.

Roccuzzo Reacts After Argentina Defeats England

On Wednesday, she reacted again while posing with their three kids, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

She wrote on Instagram in Spanish: "Gracias Dios!!! Vamooos Argentina!!!! 🇦🇷 A la Final!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," which translates to "Thank you, God!!! Let's go, Argentina!!!! 🇦🇷 To the Final!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

If you scroll through below you can see more of her ab-rocking Messi jersey fit.

It must be the lucky jersey, too, because she's worn it this tournament already in the Round of 16 comeback vs. Egypt also in Atlanta. She had on black pants then vs. white on Wednesday.

She's had on other looks and jerseys this tournament like below.

Repeat of 2022?

What will Roccuzzo wear for the big final vs. Spain? She sure hopes to be celebrating on Sunday like it's 2022 all over again.