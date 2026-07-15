England vs. Argentina—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

England and Argentina have reached the World Cup semifinals, but neither has exactly cruised through the knockout stages.

The Three Lions have won all three of their knockout matches by a single goal, while two of Argentina’s three triumphs have come by the same margin. With England needing extra time once and the defending champion twice, both sides enter the semifinal carrying the physical toll of a demanding run—meaning stamina and recovery could play a decisive role.

Their difficult paths reflect their similar approaches: both enjoy controlling possession (England 52%, Argentina 55%) while constantly testing opponents, ranking among the tournament’s leaders for shots.

The difference comes in style. England has been more direct, leading the remaining teams in defensive line-breaking attempts (162), crosses (147), and runs in behind (102). Argentina, meanwhile, prefers control and patience, leading the tournament in passes completed (4,162) and midfield line-breaking receptions (691).

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