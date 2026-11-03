Lions QB Josh Dobbs Shares Life-Changing News Months After Wedding

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Dobbs recently shared some life-changing news: He's about to become a father for the first time.

The NFL backup quarterback and his wife, Jocelyn Lara, announced they're expecting a baby in a joint post via Instagram on Monday, Nov. 2.

"Half of you, half of me 🧸🍼🤍," the couple captioned the post.

The couple included a series of sweet maternity photos in the post, with one black-and-white snap of Dobbs kissing his wife's head as she cradled her growing baby bump with one hand and held up a series of sonogram photos with the other.

Their dog made a cameo, sitting in Dobbs' arms as the couple posed by the water.

In another snap, the former Tennessee Vols star rested his hands on Lara's stomach, as she showed off her growing baby bump in a white shirt and unbuttoned jeans.

Dobbs, 31, was one of the first to drop a comment on the post, writing, "Family is growing ❤️."

The baby announcement quickly drew congrulatory messages from friends and followers, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's wife, Christen Goff, who wrote, "🥹🥹🥹 so happy for yall."

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's wife, Anne Michael Maye, also left a message for the happy couple, writing, "Awww congrats!!!!❤️❤️"

Josh Dobbs and Wife Are Expecting a Baby Less Than 6 Months After Tying the Knot

The baby news comes less than six months after Dobbs and Lara tied the knot.

The couple married on May 24, 2026 after several years of dating.

The NFL star and his wife shared the happy news with fans on June 5, alongside a romantic slideshow of photos from their big day.

"The Dobbs 🤍 05.24.26," the couple captioned the joint post.

Dobbs wore a classic black tuxedo on his wedding day, while his bride stunned in a traditional, strapless white wedding gown and oversized veil.

Dobbs Has Called Wife Jocelyn His 'Biggest Supporter'

The pair have been romantically linked since 2021, when they shared photos from a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas.

Dobbs later popped the question in March 2025 during a romantic proposal in Boston Harbor.

The quarterback proposed in front of a heart-shaped arch covered in white flowers in a romantic waterfront setting.

While announcing his engagement, Dobbs called Lara his "best friend" and "biggest supporter"

The NFL quarterback has experienced a whirlwind of life changes since he got down on one knee.

The New England Patriots released him in March 2026, and the Detroit Lions signed him in August as the backup quarterback behind Goff.

Now, with a wedding and a new team marking major chapters in his life this year, Dobbs has another big milestone ahead of him.