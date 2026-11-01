Jonathan Taylor has made it clear that he wants to stay in Indianapolis. His wife, however, has given Colts fans a few reasons to wonder what might happen next.

As the Colts continue making major roster changes, Ayanna Taylor has found herself at the center of a growing conversation about her husband's future. The reason? A pair of Instagram interactions involving the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, along with some candid videos about the uncertainty surrounding Indianapolis.

None of it means the star running back is leaving. But with the Colts already moving on from two established veterans, fans are paying close attention to what his wife has been saying online.

Jonathan Taylor's Wife Fuels Speculation About His NFL Future

The conversation picked up after Ayanna liked comments on Instagram connecting her husband to two potential destinations.

One fan asked, "JT to Denver???" while another shared a photo of Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray. Ayanna liked both, according to screenshots of the interactions.

The activity followed an emotional reaction to Indianapolis' recent roster decisions. The Colts traded offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, moves that left Ayanna questioning whether her husband could be next.

In a TikTok video, she reacted to the news with a question that captured her concern: "Is literally anybody safe on this team?"

She also wondered aloud whether the family might soon have to relocate.

"What does this mean for my husband and I? Do I need to start packing our bags?" she asked.

The timing has made the situation especially personal for the Taylors, who are preparing to celebrate their daughter's first Halloween together.

"Are we going to be spending our daughter's first Halloween together? Will we make it to game day, or was last week the last time my husband is putting on a Colts jersey?"

Those questions were expressions of uncertainty, not an announcement that a trade was coming. Still, the combination of her videos and Instagram activity has kept the speculation going.

Jonathan Taylor Has Already Addressed Trade Talk

While his wife's social media activity has attracted attention, Taylor has publicly maintained that he wants to remain with the franchise that drafted him in 2020.

"I'm always proud to wear the horseshoe," Taylor said Thursday. "No one is going out there, waving the white flag of surrender. We're going out there to compete. We're going out there to get a 'W.'"

Taylor, 27, signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension in August that runs through the 2028 season. He remains one of the NFL's most productive running backs, having led the league with 18 rushing touchdowns last season.

That makes the situation different from those involving Nelson and Buckner, both of whom were approaching the end of their contracts.

For now, there's no confirmed trade involving Taylor, and his wife's Instagram likes shouldn't be mistaken for evidence that Indianapolis is negotiating with Denver or Minnesota.

What they do reveal is how quickly a franchise's decisions can become personal for the families involved. Ayanna isn't just watching the Colts reshape their roster. She's wondering whether those changes could uproot her own family, too.

And until Indianapolis provides a clearer picture of Taylor's future, fans will likely keep watching her social media for clues.

