Jared Goff and Wife Christen Harper — The Story of the Lions QB's Relationship

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is gearing up for another season, and he's not doing it alone, either.

Over the years, Goff's wife, Christen Harper, has been by his side.

When Goff's NFL career took him from Los Angeles to Detroit, he wasn't making the move alone. Harper Goff went with him, and she's been a strong force in their life from his first days with the Lions to marriage and becoming a father.

The Los Angeles Rams sent Goff to the Detroit Lions in a massive 2021 trade that changed the course of his career. Since arriving in Detroit, Goff has also reached some major milestones away from football. The two tied the knot in 2024 and welcomed their first child, daughter Romy Isabelle, in 2025.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff with his daughter Romy Isabelle Goff, and wife Christen Harper Goff. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But who is Christen Harper Goff? She's a successful model who has built an impressive career of her own while creating a family with the Lions quarterback.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper's Relationship — How They Met and Fell in Love

Christen has previously opened up about these two meeting and falling in love.

During a video for Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week, she revealed that the two met through Raya, a private membership-based dating app for celebrities, in 2019.

Christen actually wasn't entering the dating scene hoping to find her future husband. She had recently ended a long-term relationship and intended to enjoy being single for a while. Then, she met Goff, and all bets were off.

As Christen put it, meeting him changed those plans, and the two quickly began building a relationship together.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper Tied the Knot and Started a Family

Their romance eventually led to an engagement. Goff proposed in June 2022 during a vacay with friends in Cabo, Mexico. The couple officially became husband and wife on June 22, 2024. They got married in Ojai, California.

Then, in July 2025, Goff and Christen welcomed their daughter, Romy Isabelle. After the Lions' season openers against the New Orleans Saints, Christen shared a photo gallery from the game, including adorable photos of Romy.

While she's known by many as Goff's wife, Christen has a career that stands firmly on its own. She's an established model, with much of her profile coming through Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She's also actively involved in charity work around Detroit.

As the Lions try to get to the big game for the first time in franchise history, expect to see Christen by Goff's side.