Love Island USA Stars Related To Professional Athletes

Some of these "Love Island" stars might not be the only ones in their family with a large following.

Before some of the "Love Island USA" contestants stepped foot on the warm sand in Fiji to have a summer they would never forget, their family reunions were packed with professional athletes who were adding trophies and accolades to their names.

Below is a list of professional athletes who are related to "Love Island USA" stars.

Kordell Beckham (Season 6 Winner) and Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants WR)

Kordell left the island with his now-girlfriend Serena Page, but their winning Season 6 of the "Love Island USA" series was not the only thing fans were talking about.

Through an early conversation in the villa, Kordell confirmed that he was related to Super Bowl champion, Odell Beckham Jr. The New York Giants wide receiver is Kordell's older brother. The Super Bowl champion even made a surprise cameo appearance during the show via FaceTime.

Odell returned to the Giants this season after previously playing for five seasons with the NFL team. The Giants drafted him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Upon leaving in 2018, he played for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams (with whom he won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals), Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins.

Aniya Harvey (Season 8 Runner-Up) and Donnell Harvey (Former NBA Player)

Aniya is the daughter of Donnell Harvey, a former NBA player.

During his five seasons in the league (2000 to 2005), he played for the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Brooklyn Nets. For the rest of his professional career, he played overseas until 2014.

While Donnell wasn't present for Family Day in the villa, he did appear remotely during the season finale. Throughout the season, she spoke about how much her family is important to her and that they work together at the Harvey family's nonprofit organization, where Aniya is the marketing director.

Being an athlete runs in the family, as Aniya was a Division I collegiate volleyball player for the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls. She graduated with a degree in business marketing in 2024.

Harvey found love in the villa after coupling up with Casa Amor's Carl Lee Schmidt. She was previously in a couple with KC Chandler, but he chose to couple up with Casa Amor's Tierra "Titi" Davis instead.

Although Harvey was heartbroken and regretted not choosing Lee Schmidt, he was later brought back in the villa by America's voting. The two would go on to couple up for the first time and place second in the competition.

Kayda Bosse (Season 8) and Michael Kesselring (San Jose Sharks Defenseman)

Kayda Bosse came into Season 8 as a bombshell, and it wasn't long before she and Zach Georgiou made a connection.

After leaving the villa in an "exclusive" relationship with the British islander, fans are learning more about her personal life outside the cameras.

The official NHL Instagram page shared a snapshot of Bosse with her cousin, Michael Kesselring, who plays for the San Jose Sharks. Kesselring has been in the NHL for four seasons.

He began his career in the NHL with the now defunct Arizona Coyotes, later signing with the Utah Mammoth and then the Buffalo Sabres. Kesselring recently signed a three-year contract with the Sharks after being traded there right before the 2026 draft.

Bosse and Georgioua placed fourth behind Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt as the runner-ups, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea in third place, and Season 8 winners Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai Dettloff.

Corey Sawyer Jr. (Season 8) and Corey Sawyer (Former NFL Player)

Corey Sawyer Jr. is the son of former NFL defensive back Corey Sawyer Sr.

Sawyer Sr. was an All-American at Florida State and later went to the NFL. He played six seasons in the league after being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1994 and later signing with the New York Jets in 1999.

Like his father, Sawyer Jr. also played football in his childhood but later switched to basketball, according to The Daily Eastern News. He played two seasons at Eastern Illinois during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons before later playing professionally in Puerto Rico with the Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

Sawyer Jr. entered the villa on Day 17 as a Casa Amor boy. While he formed a connection with Moreno, she chose to stay in a couple with him upon his return to the island. He was later dumped from the island on Day 20.