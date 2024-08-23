'Love Island USA' takes over New York City for special reunion screening
The cast of Love Island USA descended upon New York City to celebrate the season 6 reunion.
Stars like Kordell Beckham — the younger brother of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — Olivia "Liv" Walker, Kaylor Martin, Rob Rausch, Leah Kateb, Serena Page, JaNa Craig, and Kenny Rodriguez gathered at the Moxy Chelsea ahead of the season 6 reunion episode.
Fans eagerly anticipated interactions between Martin and Aaron Evans, who had a tumultuous relationship on the show, especially after Evans' dalliance with Casa Amor's Daniela Ortiz Rivera.
Many were also excited to see winning couple Beckham and Page, as well as which of the other final couples were still together.
Throughout the week the season 6 stars stayed at the hotel while conducting private interviews, photoshoots, and more. "I noticed Love Island USA was taking off this season, so I wanted to create space for fans of the show to gather at Moxy," said Julia Pandolfo, the Sr. Director of Marketing for Lightstone.
"We were originally inspired to partner with Bradley Kearns, who hosted a finale watch party that drew in over 300 fans, with a handful of ex-Islanders in attendance."
On Monday, August 19, over 500 fans assembled for a sold-out watch party at Magic Hour Surf Club's Moxy Times Square.
They were joined by Love Island stars including Harrison Luna, Kyle Darden of season 5, Chanse Corbi, Phoebe Siegal, Chazz Bryant, Sereniti Springs, and Bella Barbaro of season 4, and season 1 winner Zac Mirabelli.
The watch party featured Love Island-inspired cocktails, multiple TVs airing the reunion, a DJ playing this season's hits, and decor including vibrant surfboards, umbrellas, and cabana-style seating meant to "recreate the villa's magic."
It was such a success that Pandolfo said, "We can’t wait to host more Love Island USA events." Yvonne Najor, VP Marketing NY Hotel, Tao Group Hospitality added, "This summer, Love Island USA fans experienced the rollercoaster of love and friendship in Fiji from the comfort of their couches."
"Magic Hour Surf Club provided the perfect setting for a nostalgic reunion watch party, allowing fans to fully embrace an endless summer vibe," Najor said.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gold-medal look: Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance
Retro FTW: Nike drops awesome Raiders Bo Jackson classic NFL kicks (PHOTOS)
On the DL: Dallas Cowboys cheerleader addresses controversial ‘unspoken’ rule
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Clearing the air: Aaron Rodgers addresses sexuality again: defends gay community