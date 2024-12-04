How Kordell Beckham's NFL star brother prepared him for 'Love Island' fame
Love Island star Kordell Beckham is ready to pass the reality TV torch to someone new, with some helpful words from his brother.
Kordell, who won season 6 of Love Island with girlfriend Serena Page, was primed for his leap to stardom thanks to some advice from his older brother, Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Kordell, 22, told Sports Illustrated that thanks to Odell, he was “pretty much prepared in a funny way without being prepared for this exact moment.” The NFL star, 32, who has been used to the spotlight for some years, told his little brother, “Just be yourself.”
“You don’t have to put on a facade for anybody. If they don’t like you, then they just don’t like you, and keep it pushing. Just stay true to yourself,” Kordell recalled Odell advising him. “I look up to him, so I always took those words, and they stuck with me, and here I am, everything’s been smooth sailing."
The advice likely came in handy for Cheez-It’s Chief Fantaseez Officer, who began Love Island with 60K followers, but saw those numbers jump to over 640K by the time the finale aired. He now boasts 1.1 million Instagram followers.
The CFO role is a dream come true for the reality star, who jokes that he manifested the position. Kordell’s conversation with Page about a sponsorship deal with Cheez-It became a comical moment on Love Island, but he was serious about turning that goal into reality.
“I always told everybody if I ever got a sponsor deal, I'd be on a box or I’d have a Cheez-It dispensary in my house,” Kordell told SI. He manifested that and more, with his Kordeezy Cheezy Bundle — which features his face on the box — selling out in less than five minutes.
Kordell also gushed about his new role with Cheez-It, which sees him helping the brand find fans who are “Feelin’ the Cheeziest’ so he can make their dreams come true at the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, which kicks off on New Year’s Eve at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.
“I've had the opportunity to make my dream come true. So me and Cheez-It want to give a fan an opportunity to make their fantasies come true — whether they want to get married on the field, sit in the world's largest bowl of Cheez-Its, or whatever else they may come up with,” Kordell explained. “Me and Cheez-It want to make that happen. And as the CFO, that's my job.”
Fans can enter the contest by filling out the form at cheezit.com/footballfantaseez.
